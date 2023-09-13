Sherri Shepherd To Host Tmcf's Leaders & Legends Gala

This highly anticipated event marks the culmination of an impactful week for TMCF, including the Wells Fargo-sponsored Leadership Institute from September 20-23.

Shepherd's presence highlights TMCF's prestigiand star-studded black-tie affair that will honor three remarkable individuals who have made significant contributions to society.

“We are elated to have Sherri Shepherd host our annual Leaders & Legends gala,” TMCF president & CEO Harry Williams said.“Sherri has been a force in the entertainment industry for a number of years. In addition, she has proven to be one of the best advocates for inclusivity, equity and access, which makes her the ideal choice to spend the evening within Washington, D.C. as we celebrate excellence while supporting our students.”

NBA Hall of Famer and four-time NBA champion, Shaquille O'Neal, will receive the esteemed Breaking Barriers Award. Thasunda Brown Duckett, the Chief Executive Officer of TIAA, will be recognized as the CEO of the Year. Additionally, the outstanding achievements of Dr. Quinton T. Ross, Jr., President of Alabama State University, as the Educator of the Year, will be celebrated. Rhythm & blues legend Chante' Moore will be performing.

“I am looking forward to hosting Thurgood Marshall College Fund's annual fundraising gala and being part of this inspirational evening of celebrating leaders, legends, and trailblazers who have positively impacted our society,” Shepherd said.“Thurgood Marshall College Fund has a legacy of excellence and the work the organization has done throughout its history with creating pathways to opportunities for the talented students who attend HBaligns with my purpose and values. I am excited to be part of a transformational evening that highlights success, but more importantly honors Justice Thurgood Marshall.”

With an illustricareer spanning three decades, Shepherd's longevity serves as a testament to her immense talent and undeniable appeal. Shepherd's ability to connect with audiences of diverse backgrounds and her commitment to authentic storytelling have undoubtedly contributed to her success.

Shepherd, who brings her inimitable, authentic and comedic perspective to daytime with her own No. 1 new nationally syndicated talk show, SHERRI, has been hailed as“TV's New Feel Good Queen.” Shepherd's warm, relatable, and engaging personality shines through as she offers her comedic take on the day's entertainment news, pop culture, and trending topics with her daytime audience.

Beyond her accolades, Shepherd's impact extends beyond the screen. She has become a prominent voice in championing inclusivity and representation, using her platform to advocate for underrepresented communities, children with special needs and women in the workplace. Her dedication to using her influence for positive change is truly commendable and showcases her commitment to making a lasting impact in both the entertainment industry and society.

With an undeniable presence and a talent that knows no bounds, Sherri Shepherd continues to redefine what it means to be a powerhouse in the entertainment industry. As she continues to push boundaries, inspire others, and captivate audiences worldwide, Sherri Shepherd remains a force to be reckoned with, leaving an indelible mark on the industry for years to come.

Tables and Seats for the Gala are still available . For more information about Thurgood Marshall College Fund, the Gala or this year's honorees, please visit TMCF's website at

NOTE: Members of the working press, who wish to cover this event, must obtain press credentials. To obtain credentials, contact Rob Knox at .

###