Liberty Christian Academy Celebrates A New Smartlab Stem Lab

Students at Liberty Christian Academy will invite the community to celebrate their new SmartLab STEM lab on Monday, September 18.

RICHLANDS, NC, USA, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- When school started at Liberty Christian Academy this fall, students found a new learning experience waiting for them. That's because Liberty Christian has added a special kind of classroom, called a SmartLab , developed by Creative Learning Systems.

Dr. Cheryl Cavanaugh, the LCA's Head of School, explains,“The landscape of education is changing rapidly with technology advancements such as Artificial Intelligence. Our job as educators is not to merely provide information. This generation has constant access to information at their fingertips. Our role is to teach students how to interpret information, think critically, and use resources responsibly. These labs will provide unique opportunities for students to brainstorm and problem solve in an innovative, hands-on learning environment."

Dr. Cavanaugh continues, saying“The STEM lab will allow students to explore STEM and media arts through applied technology and project-based learning. It will be a fully integrated environment that supports hands-on, personalized learning -- individualized, differentiated, and relevant to each student's interests and experiences.”

To introduce how“learning is different” in the new SmartLab to the community, Liberty Christian Academy is hosting a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony:

Monday, September 18, at 2:00 PM

Liberty Christian Academy

215 Kinston Hwy, Richlands, NC 28574

To RSVP: Call (910) 385-0030 or email

Parents, sponsors, board members, and students are expected to attend and celebrate this huge accomplishment to ensure every student at Liberty Christian has access to STEM learning experiences.“This was a project over a year in the making,” said Dr. Cavanaugh,“We're excited to have parents explore some of the projects and technology that their students will use this year. We hope this will inspire more students to explore STEM careers and be prepared to solve problems in a relevant workplace environment.” she said.

Attendees can expect a lot of fun at the Ribbon Cutting Ceremony, as students and parents will engage in STEM projects“This is a great opportunity to meet our sponsors, school board members, staff, students, and community members who made this all possible. This is a huge accomplishment for our school, and we hope everyone comes to experience the Liberty Christian Academy SmartLab!”

To learn more about the new SmartLab and to RSVP to the event, go to the school's website at:

.

About Liberty Christian Academy:

Liberty Christian Academy is a Private school in Richlands, NC. LCA serves approximately 525 students From kindergarten through 12th grade. Providing high quality STEM education is just one of the ways LCA works to“train up a child in the way he should go” (Proverbs 22:6).

To learn more about Liberty Christian Academy, visit .

