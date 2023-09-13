Jazz Pharmaceuticals To Participate In Three Upcoming Investor Conferences

TD Cowen 3rd Annual Novel Mechanisms in Neuropsychiatry Summit



Date: Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Location: Virtual Company management will participate in a fireside chat at 12:40 p.m. PT / 3:40 p.m. ET / 8:40 p.m. IST

2023 Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference



Date: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Location: New York City Company management will participate in a fireside chat at 9:25 a.m. PT / 12:25 p.m. ET / 5:25 p.m. IST

BofA Securities 2023 CNS Therapeutics Virtual Conference



Date: Tuesday, October 3, 2023

Location: Virtual Company management will participate in a fireside chat at 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. IST

Live webcasts, where applicable, may be accessed via the Investors section of the Jazz Pharmaceuticals website at . A replay of the webcasts will be archived on the website for 30 days.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc

(NASDAQ: JAZZ ) is a global biopharmaceutical company whose purpose is to innovate to transform the lives of patients and their families. We are dedicated to developing life-changing medicines for people with seridiseases – often with limited or no therapeutic options. We have a diverse portfolio of marketed medicines and novel product candidates, from early- to late-stage development, in neuroscience and oncology. Within these therapeutic areas, we are identifying new options for patients by actively exploring small molecules and biologics, and through innovative delivery technologies and cannabinoid science. Jazz is headquartered in

Dublin, Ireland

and has employees around the globe, serving patients in nearly 75 countries. Please visit

for more information.

Contacts:

Investors:

Andrea N. Flynn, Ph.D.

Vice President, Head, Investor Relations

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc

[email protected]

Ireland +353 1 634 3211

U.S. +1 650 496 2717

Media:

Kristin Bhavnani

Head of Global Corporate Communications

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc

[email protected]

Ireland +353 1 637 2141

U.S. +1 215 867 4948

SOURCE Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc