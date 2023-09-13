Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call On November 2, 2023

The conference call will be accessible by telephone and through the internet. Interested individuals are invited to participate by following these steps:

Telephone:

Please dial (877) 451-6152, or (201) 389-0879 for international participants, and request Park Hotels & Resorts' Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. It is recommended that participants dial in 10 minutes ahead of the scheduled start time.

Webcast:

Please log on to 10 minutes prior to the call to register. A replay of the webcast will also be archived on the Investor Relations section of Park's website.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of iconic and market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 45 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 29,000 rooms located in prime city center and resort locations. Visit for more information.

For more information, contact:

Ian Weissman

Senior Vice President, Corporate Strategy

571-302-5591



For additional information or to receive press releases via e-mail, please visit our website at

