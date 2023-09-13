Ibanera Launches Monex, Nft Tokenization As A Service Platform

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Ibanera, a digital banking and payments company, is thrilled to announce the launch of its NFT Tokenization platform called Monex. This innovative platform provides for end-to-end tokenization protocol with fully integrated programmable payments for a seamless bridge between TradFi and Web3 blockchain architecture.
Ibanera's Tokenization as a Service simplifies the tokenization of products and services to provide novel and utility assets.
One of the most innovative aspects of the platform is its ability to tokenize assets, including receipts or proof of providence, physical goods, NFT ticketing, In-game purchases, real estate, future receivables, private equity and even securities. A key feature of tokenization allows for easily auditable and transferrable fractional ownership of assets, giving all types of investors access to attractive hard assets to store wealth that previously has not been realized due to high barriers of entry.
"The Monex NFT Tokenization platform is a Web3 bridge for traditional business models that saves time and investment costs for companies looking to evolve with the newest technologies and payments environment", stated Ibanera's CEO, Michael Carbonara" The real-world applications of this technology is further accelerating the peer-to-peer and cross border markets by breaking down barriers such as financial access and lack of resources in emerging markets”.
Tokenization of assets gives people the tools to move their money easily into hard assets that have traditionally been illiquid. But with Ibanera's Tokenization as a Service consumers have the ability to easily move in and out of hard assets as seamless as traditional liquid assets, with the benefits of speed, security and transparency enabled by blockchain.
About Ibanera:
Ibanera is a global digital banking platform, specializing in banking, cross-border payments, currency conversion, and merchant services. Ibanera has leveraged strategic partnerships with Finclusive to expand Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) compliance programs. Regulated in the United States, Canada, Europe and Singapore, Ibanera is positioned as a proven competitive fintech leader with a global footprint. For more information, visit
