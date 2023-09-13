Agnc Investment Corp. Declares Third Quarter Dividends On Preferred Stock

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BETHESDA, Md., Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AGNC Investment Corp. (Nasdaq: AGNC ) ("AGNC" or the "Company") announced today that its Board of Directors has declared cash dividends on the outstanding depositary shares1 of the following series of preferred stock for the third quarter 2023:
|
Series of Preferred Stock
|
|
Ticker
|
|
Per Annum
Dividend Rate
|
|
Dividend Per
Depositary Share 1
|
7.00% Series C Fixed-to-Floating Rate
|
|
AGNCN
|
|
10.6825%2
|
|
$0.66766
|
6.875% Series D Fixed-to-Floating Rate
|
|
AGNCM
|
|
6.875
%
|
|
$0.4296875
|
6.50% Series E Fixed-to-Floating Rate
|
|
AGNCO
|
|
6.50
%
|
|
$0.40625
|
6.125% Series F Fixed-to-Floating Rate
|
|
AGNCP
|
|
6.125
%
|
|
$0.3828125
|
7.750% Series G Fixed-Rate Reset
|
|
AGNCL
|
|
7.750
%
|
|
$0.48438
|
|
|
1.
|
Each depositary share represents a 1/1,000th interest in a share of preferred stock.
|
2.
|
The depositary shares of the Series C Preferred Stock accrue dividends at a floating rate equal to Three-Month CME Term SOFR p0.26161% p5.111% per annum. The dividend rate for the dividend period ending October 14, 2023 is 10.6825% per annum.
The dividend for each series of outstanding preferred stock is payable on October 16, 2023 to holders of record as of October 1, 2023.
For further information or questions, please contact Investor Relations at (301) 968-9300 or [email protected] .
ABOUT AGNC INVESTMENT CORP.
AGNC Investment Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust that invests primarily in residential mortgage-backed securities for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a U.S. Government-sponsored enterprise or a U.S. Government agency. For further information, please refer to .
CONTACT:
Investor Relations - (301) 968-9300
