Health Net Providing Special Assistance To Members Affected By Tropical Storm Hilary In Siskiyou County

County, Health

is providing special assistance to assist members affected as a result of Tropical Storm Hilary. Healthwants to ensure its members have access to essential prescription medications, critical Healthinformation and other healthcare services should their services be interrupted.

Prescription Information



During the duration of the state of emergency, members in

Siskiyou County affected as a result of Tropical Storm Hilary can obtain an emergency supply from the drug store where they originally filled their prescription. If their drug store is closed, members can call Healthat

1-800-400-8987

for assistance.

Help with Coping

Healthmembers can also call MHN for coping support. MHN can offer referrals to mental health counselors, local services or phone consultations. These services can help members cope with grief, stress or trauma related to Tropical Storm Hilary.

MHN operates their hotline 24 hours a day, seven days a week and can be reached at 1-800-227-1060 .

Video Medical Appointments

If members cannot reach their primary care provider during a declared state of emergency, Healthprovides access to telehealth services at no cost. To make an appointment, members should reference the back of their HealthID card for more information on how to access telehealth services. Members can find this same information by registering with and logging on to

HealthNet.

Information for Healthcare Providers

Doctors and nurse practitioners can call Healthat 1-800-641-7761

for help with:



Emergency prescription refill guidelines

Escalating approvals to reduce approval turnaround times Approval for out-of-network treatments when in-network resources are unavailable

Other Important Information

Depending on how long the members need additional assistance, Healthmay take additional steps to ensure its members have access to necessary healthcare services.

