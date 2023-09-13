Mavi.Io To Showcase New Onmywaytm In-Car Commerce Experience For Parking, Micro Insurance Payments

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Directly from the OnMyWay in-dash experience, drivers can purchase micro insurance to protect their parking session.
The novel features complement Mavi's existing marketplace of retailers and restaurants to make drivers' journeys more convenient from start to park. The OnMyWay in-dash is the perfect platform to realize how micro insurance can make parking, an essential part of driving, easier and more secure” - Andrew Drake, CEO of HarmonicDETROIT , MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Mavi.io , a leading provider of innovative connected car solutions and maker of OnMyWayTM Commerce, will showcase how location-based, in-dash capabilities can reduce the hassles of parking during the Detroit Auto Show's Technology Days on September 13 & 14. The parking payment and micro insurance capabilities, detailed below, will join OnMyWay's already robust marketplace of retailers and restaurants to create a comprehensive in-car commerce experience for the new Connected Consumer.
Mavi.io has partnered with insurance technology company Harmonic to showcase a new micro insurance feature that will enable drivers to purchase short-term window glass coverage from the car's dashboard, for as little as $1 per park. The micro insurance policy will send drivers $250 in cash if their vehicle windows are broken while the car is parked, reducing the cost and inconvenience of car break-ins.
Mavi.io will unveil a feature that automatically presents parking payment options on a vehicle's dashboard when approaching or entering a participating parking garage, and allows drivers to complete the payment with two simple taps on the dashboard screen. Mavi.io will showcase the transaction experience during the Detroit Auto Show Industry Technology Days on September 13th and 14th, in the Plug and Play demo area (spaces 126-134) in Hall D.
The new features will be showcased at the event in a 2024 Jeep Grand Wagoneer from partner Stellantis, however the integrations can be adapted for any make or model of connected vehicle. To see how it works, watch the video demonstration .
With the rollout of parking-related payment features, the OnMyWay platform now hosts an entire ecosystem of in-dash transaction offerings that will create a frictionless ordering and payment experience for connected car drivers, from departure to destination.
“We've only scratched the surface of possibilities for in-car commerce,” said Mavi.io CEO & Founder Cynthia Hollen,“I'm eager to see how this expansion will inspire more brands and services to explore en-route erranding and lifestyle tools that can dramatically improve how customers discover and experience their offerings on the go.”
“Together with our carrier MIC, we design micro insurance programs that are precise, affordable and can reduce day-to-day inconveniences for consumers,” said Harmonic CEO and co-Founder Andrew Drake.“The OnMyWay in-dash is the perfect platform to realize how micro insurance can make parking, an essential part of driving, easier and more secure.”
About Mavi.io
Founded in 2021, Mavi.io is the maker of OnMyWayTM Commerce, the in-car retail marketplace powering e-commerce in consumers' favorite connected cars. OnMyWayTM ensures that in-car shopping is efficient, fast and reliable by orchestrating recommendations, ordering, payment, confirmation and timely curbside pickup for on-the-go consumers. The platform connects drivers with a curated selection of retailers, eateries, CPG companies, service providers and others, safely bringing the point of sale to the dashboard of vehicles in order to support conversion, convenience, new customer acquisition and loyalty for companies through a single integration.
About Harmonic
Harmonic Insurance Services, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Harmonic Financial Technology, integrates contextually relevant insurance services into the products that consumers use everyday. Utilizing our scalable tech, customizable user flows, and compliance stack, we enable businesses to embed insurance products into their app or service. Harmonic helps consumers get the coverage they need from some of the leading names in insurance and helps businesses generate additional revenue. Visit harmonicftto learn more.
