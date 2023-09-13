E-Commerce Logistics Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trends And Forecast 2023 2030 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy)





Market Overview: E-Commerce Logistics Market was valued at USD 315.82 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 1,526.42 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22% from 2023 to 2030. The growth of the e-commerce logistics market is being driven by the increasing popularity of e-commerce, the rising nucomber of inteusers, and the growing demand for cross-border e-commerce. In addition, the adoption of new technologies such as artificial intelligence, robotics, and big data is also contributing to the growth of the market. The key players in the E-Commerce Logistics Market include These companies are investing heavily in new technologies and expanding their global networks to meet the growing demand for e-commerce logistics services. Here are some specific highlights from the report

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2023 USD 315.82 billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 1,526.42 billion CAGR Growth Rate CAGR of 22% Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players Aramex, Deutsche Post DHL Group, FedEx, UPS, CEVA Logistics, C.H. Robinson, Kerry Logistics, Sinotrans (HK) Logistics Limited, The Panalpina Group, Nippon Express, RheGroup, Kuehne + Nagel, eStore Logistics, and Ke Key Segment By Application, By Type, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa

Market Dynamics and Factors for E-Commerce Logistics Market:

Market Drivers

: The global e-commerce market is growing rapidly, and this is driving the demand for e-commerce logistics services. In 2022, the global e-commerce market was valued at USD 4.9 trillion, and it is expected to reach USD 8.5 trillion by 2025.: The increasing intepenetration is also driving the growth of the e-commerce logistics market. As more and more people have access to the internet, they are increasingly shopping online. This is leading to an increase in the number of parcels that need to be delivered, which is driving the demand for e-commerce logistics services.: Cross-border e-commerce is also a major driver of the e-commerce logistics market. As more and more people are shopping online from other countries, there is a need for efficient and reliable logistics solutions to transport goods across borders.: Consumers are increasingly demanding faster delivery times. This is driving the demand for e-commerce logistics services that can offer same-day or next-day delivery.: The adoption of new technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, and the Inteof Things (IoT), is also driving the growth of the e-commerce logistics market. These technologies are helping to improve the efficiency and transparency of e-commerce logistics operations.

Market Opportunities

: There is a growing demand for sustainable logistics solutions. This is being driven by concerns about the environmental impact of transportation. E-commerce logistics providers that can offer sustainable solutions, such as using electric vehicles or renewable energy, will be well-positioned to capture this market opportunity.: The e-commerce market is expanding into new markets, such as Africa and Southeast Asia. This is creating new opportunities for e-commerce logistics providers that can operate in these markets.: There is a growing demand for data-driven logistics solutions. This is being driven by the increasing availability of data about logistics operations. E-commerce logistics providers that can use data to improve their operations will be well-positioned to capture this market opportunity.

Moreover, the report includes significant chapters such as Patent Analysis, Regulatory Framework, Technology Roadmap, BCG Matrix, Heat Map Analysis, Price Trend Analysis, and Investment Analysis.

The E-Commerce Logistics Market is segmented by type, application, and region.

The market is segmented by type into



software,

IT, and services.

The software segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is due to the increasing adoption of cloud-based logistics management software and the growing demand for real-time tracking and tracing solutions .

The market is also segmented by application into



inventory management,

IT services,

management of fulfilment operations,

performing supply chain network analysis and design, and transportation.

The transportation segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. This is due to the increasing demand for fast and reliable delivery services .

The report summarizes all the information collected and serves the customers requirements. However, these market analyses help in understanding market growth at both global and regional levels. For market data analysis, we have market panorama tools such as Market Dynamics, Competitor Analysis, PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter Five Forces Analysis, Value Chain Analysis, Technology Roadmap and Evolution, Regulatory Framework, Price Trend Analysis, Patent Analysis, Covid-19 Impact Analysis, Russia-Ukraine War Impact and others.

Regional Analysis of E-Commerce Logistics Market:

By region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa). Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. This is due to the increasing adoption of e-commerce in the region, the growing popularity of online shopping, and the rising disposable income of consumers.

Table of Contents for E-Commerce Logistics Market

Report OverviewMarket Competition by ManufacturersSales by RegionNorth AmericaEast AsiaEuropeSouth AsiaSoutheast AsiaMiddle EastAfricaOceaniaSouth AmericaRest of the WorldSales Volume, Sales Revenue, Sales Price Trend by TypeConsumption Analysis by ApplicationCompany Profiles and Key Figures in E-Commerce Logistics BusinessE-Commerce Logistics Manufacturing Cost AnalysisMarketing Channel, Distributors, and CustomersMarket DynamicsProduction and Supply ForecastConsumption and Demand ForecastResearch Findings and ConclusionMethodology and Data Source

This report is primarily focused on achieving...



To provide a comprehensive overview of the industry

To analyse the factors affecting the growth of the E-Commerce Logistics Market.

To present past and future earnings of the market segments globally

To conduct a regional-level examination of the market and its current size and prospects

To study the market by product type and research methodologies

To profile key players in the market and assess their strengths and competitive structure. To track the competitive advancements in the global E-Commerce Logistics Market .

Why You Should Invest in this Report



To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market. Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements.

Overall, the e-commerce logistics market is expected to grow at a significant pace during the forecast period. The growth of the market is being driven by the increasing popularity of e-commerce, the growth of cross-border e-commerce, and the rising demand for same-day and next-day delivery.

The report is a valuable source of information for companies and individuals interested in the market and provides an in-depth knowledge of the market. The table of contents includes chapters on industry overview, global competition, production market analysis, sales, consumption, export, import by regions, market analysis by region, company profiles, market forecast, and conclusions.

