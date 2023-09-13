Connected Logistics Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trends And Forecast 2023 2030 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy)





Market Overview: Connected Logistics Market is expected to grow from USD 29.72 billion in 2022 to USD 86.57 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 14%. The growth of the market is driven by the increasing adoption of IoT, cloud computing, and big data analytics in the logistics industry. The key players in the Connected Logistics Market include These companies are developing and providing a wide range of connected logistics solutions, such as asset management, warehouse IoT, security, data management, network management, and streaming analytics. Here are some specific highlights from the report

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2023 USD 29.72 billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 86.57 billion CAGR Growth Rate CAGR of 14% Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players CiSystems, Inc., AT&T Inc., IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, Freightgate Inc., Orbcomm Inc., and HCL Technologies Limited. Key Segment by software, service, transportation mode, and end-use industry Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa

Market Dynamics and Factors for Connected Logistics Market:

Market Drivers

Increasing adoption of IoT, cloud computing, and big data analytics in the logistics industryGrowing demand for real-time visibility and tracking of assets and shipmentsRising need to improve efficiency and transparency of logistics operationsIncreasing foon sustainability and environmental protection in the logistics industryGrowing demand for connected logistics solutions in the automotive, manufacturing, and retail industries

Market Opportunities

Development of new and innovative connected logistics solutionsGrowth of the e-commerce industryExpansion of the logistics industry into new marketsIncreasing government regulations on the logistics industryDemand for customized and end-to-end connected logistics solutions

Moreover, the report includes significant chapters such as Patent Analysis, Regulatory Framework, Technology Roadmap, BCG Matrix, Heat Map Analysis, Price Trend Analysis, and Investment Analysis.

The Connected Logistics Market is segmented by software, service, transportation mode, and end-use industry.

By Software, market is segmented into



asset management,

warehouse IoT,

security,

data management,

network management, and streaming analytics.

The asset management segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is due to the increasing demand for real-time tracking and monitoring of assets in the logistics industry .

By Service, market is segmented into



professional services and managed services.

The professional services segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is due to the increasing complexity of connected logistics solutions and the need for expert advice and implementation services.

By Transportation Mode, market is segmented into



roadways,

railways,

airways, and seaways.

The roadways segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. This is due to the increasing demand for transportation of goods and materials over short distances .

By End-Use Industries market is segmented into



automotive,

manufacturing,

oil and gas,

IT & telecom,

healthcare,

retail,

food and beverage, and other end-user industries.

The automotive segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is due to the increasing demand for connected vehicles and the need for real-time tracking and monitoring of these vehicles.

The report summarizes all the information collected and serves the customers requirements. However, these market analyses help in understanding market growth at both global and regional levels. For market data analysis, we have market panorama tools such as Market Dynamics, Competitor Analysis, PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter Five Forces Analysis, Value Chain Analysis, Technology Roadmap and Evolution, Regulatory Framework, Price Trend Analysis, Patent Analysis, Covid-19 Impact Analysis, Russia-Ukraine War Impact and others.

Regional Analysis of Connected Logistics Market:

By region, the market is segmented into North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, and South America. North America is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. This is due to the early adoption of connected logistics solutions in this region.

Table of Contents for Connected Logistics Market

Report OverviewMarket Competition by ManufacturersSales by RegionNorth AmericaEast AsiaEuropeSouth AsiaSoutheast AsiaMiddle EastAfricaOceaniaSouth AmericaRest of the WorldSales Volume, Sales Revenue, Sales Price Trend by TypeConsumption Analysis by ApplicationCompany Profiles and Key Figures in Connected Logistics BusinessConnected Logistics Manufacturing Cost AnalysisMarketing Channel, Distributors, and CustomersMarket DynamicsProduction and Supply ForecastConsumption and Demand ForecastResearch Findings and ConclusionMethodology and Data Source

This report is primarily focused on achieving...



To provide a comprehensive overview of the industry

To analyse the factors affecting the growth of the Connected Logistics Market.

To present past and future earnings of the market segments globally

To conduct a regional-level examination of the market and its current size and prospects

To study the market by product type and research methodologies

To profile key players in the market and assess their strengths and competitive structure. To track the competitive advancements in the global Connected Logistics Market .

The connected logistics market is a rapidly growing market with a lot of potential. The key players in the market are developing and providing innovative solutions that are helping to improve the efficiency and transparency of logistics operations. The market is expected to continue to grow in the coming years, driven by the increasing adoption of IoT, cloud computing, and big data analytics in the logistics industry.

The report is a valuable source of information for companies and individuals interested in the market and provides an in-depth knowledge of the market. The table of contents includes chapters on industry overview, global competition, production market analysis, sales, consumption, export, import by regions, market analysis by region, company profiles, market forecast, and conclusions.

