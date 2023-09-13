Smart Food Logistics Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trends And Forecast 2023 2030 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy)
Smart Food Logistics Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trends and Forecast 2023 – 2030
Market Overview:
Smart Food Logistics Market size was valued at USD 9.98 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 31.00 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13% during the forecast period (2023-2030).
The increasing demand for fresh and healthy food, the rising need to improve food safety and traceability, and the growing adoption of IoT and other technologies are driving the growth of the smart food logistics market.
The key players in the Smart Food Logistics Market include
These players are focusing on expanding their product offerings, developing innovative solutions, and entering into strategic partnerships to gain a competitive edge in the market.
Here are some specific highlights from the report
| Report Attribute
| Details
| Market Size in 2022
| USD 9.98 billion
| Projected Market Size in 2030
| USD 31.00 billion
| CAGR Growth Rate
| CAGR of 13%
| Base Year
| 2022
| Forecast Years
| 2023-2030
| Key Market Players
| Berlinger & Co. AG, Controlant, Geotab Inc., Hacobu Co., Ltd. (MOVO), Kii Corporation, Kouei system Ltd., LYNA LOGICS, Inc., Monnit Corporation, Nippon Express Co., Ltd., Orbcomm, Samsara Networks, Inc., Seaos, Semtech Corporation, Sensitech (Carrier Global Corporation), Tech Mahindra Limited, Teletrac Navman, Verizon Connect, and Yusen Logistics Co., Ltd.
| Key Segment
| by component, technology, food type, transportation mode, application, and region
| Major Regions Covered
| North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa
Market Dynamics and Factors for Smart Food Logistics Market:
Market Drivers Increasing demand for safe and fresh food
: There is a growing demand for safe and fresh food, especially in developing countries. This is due to the increasing awareness of the importance of food safety and the rising disposable income of consumers. Rising adoption of IoT and cloud-based technologies
: The Inteof Things (IoT) and cloud-based technologies are being increasingly adopted by the food industry to improve the efficiency and transparency of the food supply chain. These technologies can be used to track the movement of food products, monitor the temperature and humidity of food storage facilities, and prevent food fraud. Growing need to improve the efficiency of the food supply chain
: The food supply chain is a complex and inefficient system. There is a lot of waste and spoilage of food products due to inefficient transportation, storage, and distribution. Smart food logistics solutions can help to improve the efficiency of the food supply chain and reduce food waste.
Market Opportunities Growth of the e-commerce industry
: The e-commerce industry is growing rapidly, and this is creating new opportunities for the smart food logistics market. E-commerce retailers need to ensure that food products are delivered to customers in a safe and fresh condition. Smart food logistics solutions can help e-commerce retailers to track the movement of food products and ensure that they are delivered on time and in good condition. Expansion of the food industry
: The food industry is expanding into new markets, such as emerging economies and developing countries. This is creating new opportunities for the smart food logistics market. Smart food logistics solutions can help food companies to improve the efficiency of their operations and reach new markets. Government regulations
: Governments are increasingly imposing regulations on the food industry to ensure food safety. These regulations are creating new opportunities for the smart food logistics market. Smart food logistics solutions can help food companies to comply with government regulations and ensure the safety of their food products.
Moreover, the report includes significant chapters such as Patent Analysis, Regulatory Framework, Technology Roadmap, BCG Matrix, Heat Map Analysis, Price Trend Analysis, and Investment Analysis.
The market is segmented by component, technology, food type, transportation mode, application, and region.
By component, the market is segmented into
hardware, software, and services.
The hardware segment is further segmented into sensors, tags, gateways, and others.
The software segment is further segmented into fleet management software, asset tracking software, cold chain monitoring software, and others.
The services segment includes consulting, integration, and maintenance services .
By technology, the market is segmented into
fleet management, asset tracking, cold chain monitoring, and other technologies.
The fleet management segment is further segmented into vehicle tracking, fuel management, and driver behavior analysis.
The asset tracking segment is further segmented into real-time tracking, condition monitoring, and theft prevention.
The cold chain monitoring segment is further segmented into temperature monitoring, humidity monitoring, and shock monitoring .
By food type, the market is segmented into
meat and seafood, vegetables, fruits and nuts, cereals, bakery and dairy products, coffee, tea and vegetable oil, and other food types.
The meat and seafood segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period .
By transportation mode, the market is segmented into
railways, roadways, seaways, and airways.
The railways segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period .
By application, the market is segmented into
e-commerce, supermarket, and agricultural trade.
The e-commerce segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period .
The report summarizes all the information collected and serves the customers requirements. However, these market analyses help in understanding market growth at both global and regional levels. For market data analysis, we have market panorama tools such as Market Dynamics, Competitor Analysis, PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter Five Forces Analysis, Value Chain Analysis, Technology Roadmap and Evolution, Regulatory Framework, Price Trend Analysis, Patent Analysis, Covid-19 Impact Analysis, Russia-Ukraine War Impact and others.
Regional Analysis of Smart Food Logistics Market:
By region, the market is segmented into North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, and South America. North America is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.
Table of Contents for Smart Food Logistics Market
Report Overview
Market Competition by Manufacturers
Sales by Region
North America
East Asia
Europe
South Asia
Southeast Asia
Middle East
Africa
Oceania
South America
Rest of the World
Sales Volume, Sales Revenue, Sales Price Trend by Type
Consumption Analysis by Application
Company Profiles and Key Figures in Smart Food Logistics Business
Smart Food Logistics Manufacturing Cost Analysis
Marketing Channel, Distributors, and Customers
Market Dynamics
Production and Supply Forecast
Consumption and Demand Forecast
Research Findings and Conclusion
Methodology and Data Source
Buy this report:
