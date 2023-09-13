Logistics Robots Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trends And Forecast 2023 2030 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy)





Market Overview: Logistics Robots Market was valued at USD 100 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 429 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 20% during the forecast period. The increasing demand for automation in the logistics industry is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. The rising need to improve efficiency and productivity, reduce labor costs, and handle increasing order volumes are also driving the demand for logistics robots. The key players in the Logistics Robots Market include Here are some specific highlights from the report

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 100 billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 429 billion CAGR Growth Rate CAGR of 20% Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players ABB Ltd., Aethon Inc, Amazon Robotics LLC, Clearpath Robotics, Inc., DAIFUKU Co, Ltd, Seiko Epson Corporation (Epson Robotics), Fanuc Corp., Fetch Robotics, Inc., GreyOrange Pte Ltd, IAM Robotics, KION Group AG, KUKA (Midea Group), LoRobotics, Omron Corporation (Omron Adept Technologies), Rethink Robotics, Inc., Seegrid Corporation, SIASUN Co., Ltd., Yaskawa Electric Corp. Key Segment by offering, product type, operation environment, application, end-user, and region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa

Get An Exclusive Sample of The Logistics Robots Market Report at This Link (Get the Higher Preference for Corporate Email ID):

Market Dynamics and Factors for Logistics Robots Market:

Market Driver

: The logistics industry is facing increasing pressure to automate its operations in order to improve efficiency and productivity. Logistics robots can help to automate a variety of tasks, such as picking and packing, loading and unloading, and transportation.: The rapid growth of e-commerce is creating a need for more efficient and cost-effective logistics solutions. Logistics robots can help to meet this demand by automating the fulfillment and delivery of e-commerce orders.: The logistics industry is a major driver of economic growth. However, the industry is facing increasing pressure to improve its efficiency and productivity in order to remain competitive. Logistics robots can help to improve efficiency and productivity by automating tasks that are currently done manually.: The logistics industry is increasingly demanding customized logistics solutions that meet the specific needs of their customers. Logistics robots can be customized to meet the specific needs of each logistics operation.: Technological advancements in robotics are making logistics robots more affordable, reliable, and efficient. This is making logistics robots more attractive to logistics companies.: Governments around the world are increasingly supportive of the use of robotics in the logistics industry. This is creating a favorable environment for the growth of the logistics robots market.

Market Opportunity

The growth of the e-commerce industry is creating a significant market opportunity for logistics robots.The need to improve efficiency and productivity in the logistics industry is another major market opportunity for logistics robots.The growing demand for customized logistics solutions is also creating a market opportunity for logistics robots.Technological advancements in robotics are making logistics robots more affordable, reliable, and efficient, which is creating a new market opportunity for logistics robots.Favorable government regulations are also creating a market opportunity for logistics robots.

Moreover, the report includes significant chapters such as Patent Analysis, Regulatory Framework, Technology Roadmap, BCG Matrix, Heat Map Analysis, Price Trend Analysis, and Investment Analysis.

The market is segmented by offering, product type, operation environment, application, end-user, and region.

By offering, the market is segmented into



hardware,

software, and service & support.

The hardware segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period, as it includes the physical components of the robots, such as sensors, actuators, and controllers .

By product type, the market is segmented into



autonommobile robots (AMRs),

automated guided vehicles (AGVs),

robotic arms, and other products.

The AMRs segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, as these robots are able to navigate autonomously in unstructured environments .

By operation environment, the market is segmented into



factory logistics robots,

warehouse logistics robots,

outdoor logistics robots, and other logistics robots.

The warehouse logistics robots segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period, as these robots are used to automate tasks such as picking and packing, loading and unloading, and palletizing and depalletizing .

By application, the market is segmented into



palletizing and depalletizing,

pick and place,

loading and unloading,

packaging and co-packing,

shipment and delivery,

transportation and storage, and other applications.

The pick and place segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period, as these robots are used to automate the picking and placing of items in warehouses.

By end-user, the market is segmented into



healthcare,

retail,

agriculture,

manufacturing, and other end-users.

The healthcare segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, as these robots are used to automate tasks such as medication dispensing, patient transport, and food delivery.

The report summarizes all the information collected and serves the customers requirements. However, these market analyses help in understanding market growth at both global and regional levels. For market data analysis, we have market panorama tools such as Market Dynamics, Competitor Analysis, PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter Five Forces Analysis, Value Chain Analysis, Technology Roadmap and Evolution, Regulatory Framework, Price Trend Analysis, Patent Analysis, Covid-19 Impact Analysis, Russia-Ukraine War Impact and others.

Inquire Before Purchase:

Regional Analysis of Logistics Robots Market:

By region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. This is due to the early adoption of automation technologies in the region.

Table of Contents for Logistics Robots Market

Report OverviewMarket Competition by ManufacturersSales by RegionNorth AmericaEast AsiaEuropeSouth AsiaSoutheast AsiaMiddle EastAfricaOceaniaSouth AmericaRest of the WorldSales Volume, Sales Revenue, Sales Price Trend by TypeConsumption Analysis by ApplicationCompany Profiles and Key Figures in Logistics Robots BusinessLogistics Robots Manufacturing Cost AnalysisMarketing Channel, Distributors, and CustomersMarket DynamicsProduction and Supply ForecastConsumption and Demand ForecastResearch Findings and ConclusionMethodology and Data Source

To Know more about this report (Description, TOC and List of Tables and Figures) –

This report is primarily focused on achieving...



To provide a comprehensive overview of the industry

To analyse the factors affecting the growth of the Logistics Robots Market.

To present past and future earnings of the market segments globally

To conduct a regional-level examination of the market and its current size and prospects

To study the market by product type and research methodologies

To profile key players in the market and assess their strengths and competitive structure. To track the competitive advancements in the global Logistics Robots Market .

Why You Should Invest in this Report



To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market. Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements.

The logistics robots market is a rapidly growing market, and the key players are investing heavily in research and development to develop new and innovative robots. The market is expected to continue to grow in the coming years, driven by the increasing demand for automation in logistics operations and the rising adoption of e-commerce.

Buy this report:

The report is a valuable source of information for companies and individuals interested in the market and provides an in-depth knowledge of the market. The table of contents includes chapters on industry overview, global competition, production market analysis, sales, consumption, export, import by regions, market analysis by region, company profiles, market forecast, and conclusions.

Note:

– Custom research reports can be available upon request.

– If you wish to request a discount, please refer to the discount link on our website or send an email to .

About us:

Pragma Market Research is a dynamic market research and consulting firm with experienced analysts in variindustries. Our industries of expertise include Medical Devices, Pharmaceuticals, Semiconductors, Machinery, Information and Communication Technology, Automobiles, Chemicals and Materials, Packaging, Food and Beverages, Specialty Chemicals, Fast Moving Consumer Goods, and more.

Contact Us:

Akshay G.

Pragma Market Research ,

+1 425 230 0999

LinkedIn | Twitter

Trending Reports: The Latest Insights into the Industry by Pragma Market Research

Biopharmaceutical Logistics Market

Industrial Logistics Robots Market

Pharmaceutical Logistics Market

Freight & Logistics Market

Reverse Logistics Market

Digital Logistics Market

Smart Food Logistics Market

Connected Logistics Market

E-commerce Logistics Market

Port Logistics Market

Living Room Textiles Market

Telepsychiatry Market