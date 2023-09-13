Digital Logistics Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trends And Forecast 2023 2030 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy)





Market Overview: Digital Logistics Market is expected to grow from USD 18.10 billion in 2021 to USD 77.52 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 17%. The increasing adoption of digital technologies in the logistics industry is the key factor driving the growth of the market. The key players in the Digital Logistics Market include These players are focusing on developing innovative solutions to meet the growing demand for digital logistics solutions. Here are some specific highlights from the report

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2023 USD 18.10 billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 77.52 billion CAGR Growth Rate CAGR of 17% Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players CiSystem, Inc, Eurotech S.P.A, GT Nexus, Infosys Ltd, International Business Machines (IBM), Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Securerf Corporation, Software AG, Zebra Technologies, and Huawei Technologies. Key Segment By Application, By Type, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa

Market Dynamics and Factors for Digital Logistics Market:

Market Driver

: The increasing adoption of digital technologies in all industries is driving the growth of the digital logistics market. Logistics companies are using digital technologies to improve efficiency, reduce costs, and provide better customer service.: The rise of e-commerce is another major driver of the digital logistics market. E-commerce retailers need to have efficient and reliable logistics solutions to meet the growing demand for online shopping.: Logistics companies are increasingly focusing on sustainable solutions to reduce their environmental impact. Digital technologies can help logistics companies to track and monitor their emissions, optimize their routes, and choose more sustainable transportation options.: Customers are demanding real-time visibility into the staof their shipments. Digital technologies can help logistics companies to track and monitor shipments in real time, providing customers with peace of mind.: Logistics companies are looking for integrated solutions that can help them manage all aspects of their operations. Digital technologies can help logistics companies to integrate their systems and processes, providing them with a single view of their operations.

Market Opportunity



Emerging markets : Emerging markets are offering significant growth opportunities for the digital logistics market. These markets are characterized by rapid economic growth, growing e-commerce, and increasing urbanization.

New technologies : The development of new technologies, such as blockchain, artificial intelligence, and the Inteof Things, is creating new opportunities for the digital logistics market. These technologies can be used to improve efficiency, reduce costs, and provide better customer service.

Customized solutions : Logistics companies are increasingly looking for customized solutions that meet their specific needs. Digital technologies can be used to develop customized solutions that are tailored to the specific requirements of each logistics company. Cloud computing : Cloud computing is providing new opportunities for the digital logistics market. Cloud computing can help logistics companies to reduce costs, improve scalability, and access the latest technologies.

Moreover, the report includes significant chapters such as Patent Analysis, Regulatory Framework, Technology Roadmap, BCG Matrix, Heat Map Analysis, Price Trend Analysis, and Investment Analysis.

The Digital Logistics Market is segmented by type, application, and region.

By type, the market is segmented into



tracking and monitoring systems,

information integrated systems,

database management systems,

order management systems, and others.

The tracking and monitoring systems segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is due to the increasing demand for real-time tracking and monitoring of shipments to improve efficiency and reduce costs .

By application, the market is segmented into



logistics management system,

warehouse management system, and others.

The logistics management system segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market during the forecast period. This is due to the increasing demand for integrated and end-to-end logistics solutions to improve efficiency and optimize costs.

The report summarizes all the information collected and serves the customers requirements. However, these market analyses help in understanding market growth at both global and regional levels. For market data analysis, we have market panorama tools such as Market Dynamics, Competitor Analysis, PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter Five Forces Analysis, Value Chain Analysis, Technology Roadmap and Evolution, Regulatory Framework, Price Trend Analysis, Patent Analysis, Covid-19 Impact Analysis, Russia-Ukraine War Impact and others.

Regional Analysis of Digital Logistics Market:

By region, the market is segmented into North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, and South America. North America is expected to lead the market during the forecast period. This is due to the presence of a large number of logistics companies in the region and the increasing adoption of digital technologies in the logistics industry.

Table of Contents for Digital Logistics Market

Report OverviewMarket Competition by ManufacturersSales by RegionNorth AmericaEast AsiaEuropeSouth AsiaSoutheast AsiaMiddle EastAfricaOceaniaSouth AmericaRest of the WorldSales Volume, Sales Revenue, Sales Price Trend by TypeConsumption Analysis by ApplicationCompany Profiles and Key Figures in Digital Logistics BusinessDigital Logistics Manufacturing Cost AnalysisMarketing Channel, Distributors, and CustomersMarket DynamicsProduction and Supply ForecastConsumption and Demand ForecastResearch Findings and ConclusionMethodology and Data Source

This report is primarily focused on achieving...



To provide a comprehensive overview of the industry

To analyse the factors affecting the growth of the Digital Logistics Market.

To present past and future earnings of the market segments globally

To conduct a regional-level examination of the market and its current size and prospects

To study the market by product type and research methodologies

To profile key players in the market and assess their strengths and competitive structure. To track the competitive advancements in the global Digital Logistics Market .

The digital logistics market is a rapidly growing market with a lot of potential. The key players in the market are focusing on developing innovative solutions to meet the growing demand for digital logistics solutions.

The report is a valuable source of information for companies and individuals interested in the market and provides an in-depth knowledge of the market. The table of contents includes chapters on industry overview, global competition, production market analysis, sales, consumption, export, import by regions, market analysis by region, company profiles, market forecast, and conclusions.

