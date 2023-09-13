Planned Parenthood Of Metropolitan Washington, Dc To Honor Four Champions At 2023 Impact Gala

WASHINGTON, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Planned Parenthood of Metropolitan Washington, DC (PPMW) will honor Congressman Jamie Raskin, artist Maggie Rogers, Maryland State Senator Ariana B. Kelly, and patient advocate Brittany House at its 2023 Impact Gala, Friday, September 29, 2023, 7 – 9 p.m. ET at the Waldorf Astoria Washington DC.

One year after the overturning of Roe v. Wade, this major event will bring together leaders and supporters from throughout the capital region who have been steadfast champions for access to reproductive and sexual health care and education. Tickets are at .

Since the Supreme Court decision, PPMW has seen patients from states hundreds of miles away, including Tennessee, North and South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Alabama, Texas and Louisiana. Increasing capacity to provide care for all who seek it has been a chief priority for PPMW. Proceeds from Impact Gala will support the PPMW Abortion Access Fund .

The 2023 PPMW Impact Gala Awards will honor four trailblazers for their significant contributions to reproductive health care, access, equity, and choice on the local and national stage.

PPMW Ally Award: Congressman Jamie Raskin, U.S. House of Representatives

Rep. Jamie Raskin will receive the Ally Award in recognition of his work as a champion for access to compassionate and equitable reproductive health care, including abortion care. Congressman Raskin is the U.S. Representative for Maryland's 8th Congressional District, serving as the Ranking Member on the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability. Prior to Congress, he was a State Senator in Maryland and a professor of constitutional law at American University.

PPMW Disruptor Award: Artist Maggie Rogers

Maggie Rogers will receive the Disruptor Award in honor of her proven dedication to social change and commitment to propelling forward PPMW's mission and purpose. Originally from Maryland, the GRAMMY® Award-nominated producer, songwriter, and performer has topped the Billboard charts and recently wrapped her sold-out Summer of '23 tour. Meanwhile, Rogers has supported abortion access funds and Planned Parenthood through merchandise sales, performances, and her platform as an artist and icon.

PPMW Champion of Reproductive Health Award: Maryland State Senator Ariana B. Kelly

Maryland State Senator Ariana B. Kelly, who represents Maryland's District 16, will receive the Champion of Reproductive Health Award for her years of dedication to health care access and equity. Kelly was appointed by Gov. Wes Moore to the Maryland Senate after serving in the Maryland House of Delegates for more than a decade. In 2022, she sponsored HB 937 (the Abortion Care Access Act), as well HB 970, which removed barriers to critical care for sexual assault survivors.

PPMW Catalyst Award: Patient advocate Brittany House

Brittany House will receive the Catalyst Award in recognition of her commitment, courage, and impact as a patient advocate, including as an abortion and Title X storyteller. She has served in the PPMW Ambassador and Developing Leaders Programs, and as a National Storyteller of the Planned Parenthood Speakers Bureau. She is currently co-chair of Planned Parenthood Advocates of DC, Maryland, and Northern Virginia's (PPADMV's) DC Advocates Council. She holds a B.S. from Howard University and is an M.P.H. candidate at George Washington University.

About PPMW

Planned Parenthood of Metropolitan Washington, DC

(PPMW) provides high-quality, affordable reproductive health care; promotes education programs that empower all individuals to make informed reproductive choices; and protects the right to make those choices. PPMW is the oldest and largest provider of family planning services in Metropolitan Washington, serving Washington, DC; Montgomery and Prince George's Counties in Maryland; and Northern Virginia.

SOURCE Planned Parenthood of Metropolitan Washington, D.C.