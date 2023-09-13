Ipg Introduces 170E Carton Sealing Tape With 30% Recycled Film

This construction is a significant step in reducing the consumption of new virgin raw materials, thereby providing an overall lower carbon footprint. 170e maintains the performance characteristics and reliability of the carton closure product line. Its superior tack, UV resistance and broad application temperature performance mirror those of its non-recycled content counterparts and is ideal for both manual and automated applications.

170e is one of several new product launches that support and contribute to IPG's sustainability and circularity goals. IPG continues to embrace sustainability as a key strategy for achieving the company vision and mission, and as a primary driver of operational excellence.

“Sustainability is a core value at IPG, and this new carton closure product demonstrates our dedication to develop innovative solutions that help our customers go green without spending additional green,” said Product Manager Kelsey Redmon.

For more information regarding IPG's new 170e carton sealing tape or other related packaging products, please contact ; or regarding IPG's sustainability goals.

