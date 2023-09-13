Extendicare Announces Closing Of Transaction With Axium

“The closing of the Axium transaction, coupled with the recent closing of the Revera transaction, marks a significant milestone in Extendicare's strategic repositioning to a less capital-intensive, higher margin business model to drive growth in our long-term care and home health care segments,” said President and CEO, Dr. Michael Guerriere.“The need to replace aging long-term care infrastructure is a seriissue for the health sector. Our partnership with Axium positionsto build more homes faster, while continuing to advance our mission to provide high-quality care for seniors across Canada,” added Dr. Guerriere.

The estimated proceeds,of Extendicare's 15% retained interest, realized on the sale of the JV Homes were approximately $147.3 million, comprised of cash proceeds of $59.3 million, the assumption of construction financing facilities of $72.3 million and certain other liabilities and construction related holdbacks,of taxes and certain closing costs. Thebook value of the property and equipment related to the JV Homes is approximately $135.8 million, resulting in an estimated gain,of taxes, certain closing costs and other provisions of $8.9 million to be recognized in our third quarter results.

The Company will continue to undertake all development activities in respect of the JV Homes and will provide managed services, through Extendicare Assist and SGP Purchasing Partner Network, to the homes upon completion of construction.

