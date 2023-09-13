Spinxpress Celebrates Free Laundry Day Grand Opening With Roosevelt High School's Rough Rider Band Boosters

SpinXpress Walzem Grand Opening

Come visit our Grand Opening Event at SpinXpress Walzem: Every Free Laundry Wash Benefits Roosevelt High School's Rough Rider Band Boosters from 9AM - 4PM.

WINDCREST, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- SpinXpress announces the grand opening of a new location in Walzem, featuring a special Free Laundry Day event on Saturday, September 23rd, from 9AM - 4PM. The event will benefit the Roosevelt High School's Rough Rider Band Boosters, an organization committed to advancing music education in the North East Independent School District. Attendees can take advantage of complimentary laundry services while supporting this valuable community initiative. The event aims to celebrate the new location and make a positive impact on local education.

Come Support Your Band:

-Free lunch tacos

-Aguas Frescas

-Raffle Prizes Every Hour

-Balloon Artist & More

The team at SpinXpress invites the community to attend the grand opening and support this meaningful partnership with Roosevelt High School's Rough Rider Band Boosters. For more information on community outreach initiatives, visit SpinXpressGIVES.com. The event aims to not only introduce the new location but also to strengthen community ties through educational support.

About SpinXpress Laundry:

SpinXpress Laundry is not just a better laundry, but a better laundry experience. Visit any of our locations in San Antonio, South Texas, CorChristi and Houston for a great customer experience - Clean, Bright, Safe – That's The SpinXpress Way

About Roosevelt High School's Rough Rider Band Boosters:

The Roosevelt High School Band Boosters, a dedicated group of parents and community members, are steadfast in their support for the Roosevelt High School Band. They selflessly volunteer in a variety of roles, from hospitality to chaperoning, and are instrumental in organizing the annual Rough Rider Marching Contest. Their commitment to fostering a vibrant musical community is a testament to their passion for music and education.

SpinXpress Laundry Information:





SpinXpress Laundry - Walzem

5239 Walzem Rd, San Antonio, TX 78218





