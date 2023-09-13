Roomspace Empowers A Sustainable Future With Groundbreaking Solar Initiative

Roomspace is also implementing other significant initiatives, such as replacing its entire vehicle fleet with electric vehicles and utilising eco-friendly cleaning and laundry supplies in addition to solar energy. The company also encourages the guests who stay in its friendly serviced apartments to use responsible energy practises, promoting a collaborative effort to tackle climate change and create a more sustainable future.

Sustainability and CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) are essential values in Roomspace's DNA. For the past decade, the company has proudly sponsored SOS Children's Villages, a charity that empowers underprivileged children in Kenya. Roomspace has provided education, safe housing, and a nurturing atmosphere to two orphaned and abandoned children through considerable financial contributions. These measures indicate Roomspace's strong view that sustainability and CSR are critical components of responsible business practices.

CEO Charles McCrow comments,“At Roomspace, we firmly believe that businesses hold the key to addressing environmental challenges head-on. Our adoption of solar energy is a testament to our unwavering commitment to sustainability and corporate responsibility. By harnessing the clean, renewable power of the sun, we not only minimise our environmental impact but also join forces with like-minded leaders in our industry. Also, our sponsorship of SOS Children has a significant impact on the lives of disadvantaged children, improving their situations and creating a better future for the generations to come.”

Roomspace has a selection of serviced apartments in prime locations across London, the South East and Lisbon that prioritise sustainability and guests' comfort while additionally being spacious, modern and close to well-known business hubs, as well as popular financial and commercial districts.

Each Roomspace apartment includes free, unlimited WIFI, a TV, working desks (on request and at an additional cost) and separate living, dining and sleeping areas to promote a convenient and pleasant working environment that suits a variety of budgets.

The spotlessly clean apartments are fully serviced and contain a range of eco-friendly amenities that reflect Roomspace's commitment to minimising waste and reducing environmental impact. These amenities include paraben-free, cruelty-free, and vegan toiletries to recyclable kitchen essentials, washing machine tablets designed to minimise detergent usage and dishwasher tablets that dissolve without leaving any waste.

Roomspace provides 24/7 emergency support for all their guests in fluent English, Portuguese and Spanish to ensure they can access a quick and efficient service. The support team is renowned for consistently delivering excellent communication and service to guests worldwide and contributing to the global growth of the serviced apartment industry by offering tailored solutions for both corporate and leisure travellers.

Additionally, Roomspace offers a number of apartments that are suitable for guests to bring their pets for an extra non-refundable charge of £250 + VAT, which covers the extra deep-cleaning services after check-out. The pet-friendly policy at Roomspace ensures that all apartments that allow the policy are extensively cleaned, especially carpets and furniture, before the next guest's arrival. All pets that are to accompany their owners at the apartments are required to be on a lead in communal areas and public places to guarantee the safety and hygiene of other guests and the apartments.

About Roomspace

Roomspace, a trading name of Executive Roomspace Ltd, has been a trusted provider of corporate serviced accommodation since 1995. With a specialisation in flexible rental terms and fully inclusive offerings, Roomspace operates across the greater London area, Madrid, and Lisbon, delivering exceptional guest experiences and catering to the unique needs of business travellers.

More information

To find out more about Executive Roomspace and its Groundbreaking Solar Initiative or to find an apartment, please visit the website at .

Source:

About Executive Roomspace

Roomspace was founded in 1995 by Charlie McCrow at a time when serviced apartments were relatively new to the UK.

Contact Executive Roomspace

Suite 1, First Floor, Barry House, Worple Road

Wimbledon

SW19 4DH

United Kingdom

+44 (0)20 8944 3662

Website: