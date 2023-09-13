Clickbid Launches Auctiongpt: New Ai Assistant Gifts Nonprofits A Chance To 'Level The Playing Field'

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
ClickBid, a fundraising company committed to driving positive change through technology, is thrilled to launch its new AI assistant, AuctionGPT. Our goal is to level the technology playing field for all charities, so they can foon what truly matters to them – making a difference in the world."” - Matthew BurnellNORTON SHORES, MI, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- ClickBid , a fundraising company committed to driving positive change through technology, is thrilled to launch its new AI assistant, AuctionGPT , as part of its mobile bidding software . AuctionGPT gives charities with limited resources access to the same type of technology as larger nonprofits, making it easier for them to promote their causes to a wider audience and make a meaningful difference.
ClickBid founder Matthew Burnell said he designed the AI to level the playing field for charities with limited resources, offering them the tools and support they need to compete.
“Charities are the backbone of our communities, tirelessly working to make the world a better place,” Burnell said.“With AuctionGPT, we aim to make AI practical and easy to use. Our goal is to level the technology playing field for all charities, so they can foon what truly matters to them – making a difference in the world."
Over 21 years, Matthew has found that many charitable organizations struggle to keep up with the demands of creating compelling content, managing communications, and using available technology.
ClickBid and AuctionGPT emerge as a game-changer, addressing these challenges head-on by offering“at-your-fingertips” AI-generated content based on user suggestions.
This dynamic tool leverages Open AI's ChatGPT technology within the ClickBid platform to help charities craft compelling event descriptions, persuasive fundraising letters, engaging social media posts, and other essential content required for promoting fundraising events.
Burnell said that unlike ChatGPT, ClickBid's virtual assistant is designed with the nonprofit's goals in mind, allowing them to save hours in event preparation and management.
“If you've ever used ChatGPT then you know it takes a lot of prompts and instructions before it will produce the type of content you want. AuctionGPT was designed with charities in mind, and already includes instructions and prompts for people to use, so they can effortlessly generate content in a way that resonates with their supporters and attracts potential donors.”
To learn more about AuctionGPT and how it can benefit your charity, visit clickbidonline.com.
###
About ClickBid:
ClickBid is an event fundraising platform that helps charities raise awareness for their causes, strengthen donor relationships through exciting events, and enable year-round giving opportunities. It combines an easy-to-use platform with the support of a highly experienced service team to empower charities to make a lasting impact in their communities.
