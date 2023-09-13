On Tuesday night, Washington's special representative for Afghanistan highlighted significant obstacles hindering the Taliban administration's efforts to normalize relations with the international community, primarily stemming from their policies.

Thomas West, speaking at the nonpartisan think-tank Stimson Center in Washington, expressed scepticism regarding the likelihood of the Taliban government in Afghanistan pursuing normalization with the international community.

He emphasized that such normalization appears unlikely unless there is a substantial change in their treatment of the population, predicting continued unity among the international community.

Thomas West clarified that the United States is not spearheading the global consenof no recognition towards the Taliban administration. Instead, the U.S. has specific unfulfilled conditions that it expects the Taliban authorities to meet before considering recognition.

West emphasized that the Taliban (IEA) must prioritize fulfilling security obligations.

Despite significant reductions in al-Qaeda's presence in Afghanistan since 1996, when it relocated from Sudan, concerns remain regarding the activities of other terrorist groups in the region.

The international community and the United States insist that the current Afghan regime must create a more inclusive political system that safeguards women's rights to education and employment.

Since the Taliban assumed control of Afghanistan, they have enforced repressive policies prohibiting women from pursuing education and employment opportunities.

West emphasizes that meaningful reforms and policy changes in Afghanistan should arise organically from within the country rather than being forcibly imposed by external pressures.