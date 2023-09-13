Bold Insight Selected As One Of The Best Places To Work In Chicago For Fourth Consecutive Year

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) User experience (UX) and human factors research agency recognized for exceptional employee experience and company culture To be named as one of the best places to work for the fourth year in a row, by such a prestigipublication, is a tremendmilestone for us.” - Jackie Ulaszek, Managing Partner, Bold InsightCHICAGO, IL, USA, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Bold Insight , UX and human factors research agency, today announced it was named #14 out of 100 on Crain's 2023 Best Places to Work in Chicago list. This is the fourth consecutive year in which Bold Insight has been recognized by Crain's Chicago Business, receiving consistently high ratings from employees on work environment, benefits, and company culture.
The Best Places to Work list is a survey conducted by Best Companies Group for Crain's Chicago Business that collects feedback from thousands of employees in the Chicago area. The nomination process is designed to measure employee engagement and evaluate current policies, benefit offerings, and culture that make a company a great place to work.
“Working in the Chicago area, it's every company's goal to be recognized by Crain's,” said Jackie Ulaszek, Managing Partner at Bold Insight.“To be named as one of the best places to work for the fourth year in a row, by such a prestigipublication, is a tremendmilestone for us.”
This acknowledgement is the latest workplace award for Bold Insight. Earlier this year, the company received a Great Place to Work certification while also earning spots on the Fortune Best Workplaces in Consulting & Professional Services and Best Medium Workplaces list, as well as the Inc. Best Workplaces list.
“The company was founded on the idea that every process, benefit, and even organizational structure had the employee experience top of mind, including establishing an employee-ownership model,” said Pamela Stoffregen-Gay, Managing Partner at Bold Insight.“Our goal is to support our team's long-term career growth so Bold Insight is their last job interview ever.”
To learn more, visit Bold Insight's website or follow the company on Instagram and LinkedIn. To view current and previCrain's Best Places to Work in Chicago lists, visit 2020, 2021, 2022, and the current list.
About Bold Insight
Bold Insight is a UX and human factors research agency based in Chicago. Our research enables designers to design with confidence. We span the product development life cycle; informing early product design to global human factors validation, all to ensure user experiences are useful, usable, safe, engaging, and satisfying. Find out more at boldinsightor email to discuss your next project.
