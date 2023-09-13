Kent Intagliata Joins Eox Vantage To Lead Sales And Marketing Efforts

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
EOX Vantage has appointed Kent Intagliata as the Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing, a strategic move aimed at accelerating the company's growth. We are excited to welcome Kent to our leadership team. His extensive background in sales and marketing, along with his passion for innovation, aligns with our vision for EOX Vantage's future.” - Sudhir Achar, EOX Vantage CEOCLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- EOX Vantage has appointed Kent Intagliata as the Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing, a strategic move aimed at accelerating the company's growth and market presence.
Kent brings a wealth of experience, having spent 17 years at Hyland Software in varisales and marketing capacities, ranging from lead generation to channel partner recruitment to EOM sales.
In his new role, Kent will foon streamlining EOX Vantage sales and marketing efforts to propel the company into a leadership position by driving efficiency for our clients. He will also play a pivotal role in helping new clients expediate processes and reduce costs, aligning with our commitment to delivering innovative solutions and exceptional value.
When asked about his decision to join EOX Vantage, Kent emphasized his desire to help the company reach and exceed revenue and marketing goals. He is driven by the opportunity to make a significant difference, build brand awareness and leverage his extensive knowledge to introduce fresh marketing ideas while taking sales to the next level. Kent is enthusiastic about contributing to the growth and expansion of EOX Vantage and is ready to take on this exciting challenge.
About EOX Vantage
EOX Vantage empowers better, faster decisions, saves time and drives revenue. Our cloud-based enterprise operating system gathers data throughout the company and creates actionable dashboards, automates processes and improves workflows to offer insight, visibility and control. For more information about EOX Vantage, visit .
