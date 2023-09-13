James Henry Lincoln Sr.: The Power Of Faith

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Believe Believe Believe
The journey to greatness begins with this faith-filled book!
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire/ --“Believe Believe Believe” by James Henry Lincoln Sr. is a book about self-discovery. It helps navigate the lost and people who are confused and answer who God is. The true purpose of one's life is waiting to be fulfilled, and it only takes complete trust to live the life God has planned and provided.
Liz rated the book 5 out of 5.0 stars on Amazon and said, "Reading books like this one makes my faith never fade. Knowing and feeling that we are accompanied makes everything worthwhile. Undoubtedly, it is a book to recommend and read again at different times. We all have a purpose in this life, but we sometimes forget what it is. Never stop believing and dreaming.” Author Lincoln Sr. shares his testimonies uniquely and especially which stands as a helpful insight for those experiencing a crisis of faith.
James Henry Lincoln Sr. was born and raised in New Castle, PA. Lincoln Sr. graduated from New Castle Senior High School, enlisted in the United States Air Force, and reached the rank of Master Sergeant. Lincoln Sr. spent an astounding 22 years in the United States Air Force and has visited countries such as Korea, Okinawa, and Hawaii.
Grab a copy of“Believe Believe Believe” on Amazon in Kindle, Paperback, and Hardcover. Also available on other digital book stores around the globe!
OlymStory House is an emerging digital marketing firm based in Reseda, California that focuses on offering high-quality work at a reasonable price. Our talented staff collaborates with clients to establish a stronger brand and help them get the recognition they deserve. We have the ultimate goal of providing our authors with services that would fit a wide range of marketing budgets, offer reliable feedback and proper guidance in their projects, and present quality service. With our team of passionate marketing and publishing experts, we strive to bring our client's projects to their best potential.
Elmer Teves
OlymStory House
+18188090723 ext.
emailhere
MENAFN13092023003118003196ID1107063855
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.