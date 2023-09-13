Canadian Global Cafe Chain Brings On The Spice With Seasons A Go Go Beverages For Fall 2023

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Second Cup Fall Promo 2023
Second Cup Global launches fall lineup with Pumpkin Spice Latte, Cinnamon Cocoa Chai Chiller, Double Chocolate Chai Chiller, Cookies & Cream Hot Chocolate.
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- The Second Cup Coffee Company Inc. (Second Cup Global ), a renowned international coffee chain, is excited to announce the launch of its new fall promotional drinks - Season's a GO GO With the arrival of the fall season, Second Cup Global has introduced a range of delicinew beverages that include new chai chillers made with in-house brewed chai. Each drink is carefully crafted to provide a unique and satisfying flavour experience.
The season of pumpkin spice is uponand our team at Second Cup Global has been working tirelessly to bring you the perfect fall beverage lineup. The combination of the warm and comforting spices of the season with premium espresso or freshly brewed chai creates a range of drinks that will satisfy even the most discerning coffee lovers.
The Pumpkin Spice Latte is the perfect autumnal drink, combining the rich taste of espresso with the warm flavours of pumpkin spice. The Cinnamon Cocoa Chai Chiller is a refreshingly cold and spicy drink that will leave you feeling invigorated and energized. The Double Chocolate Chai Chiller is a decadent and delicitreat that combines the rich taste of chocolate with the spicy notes of chai. Finally, our Cookies & Cream Hot Chocolate is a comforting and indulgent drink to warm you up on a chilly fall day without the caffeine.
The new Seasons a GO GO fall promotional drinks are available now at Second Cup Global locations worldwide.
The Second Cup Coffee Company Inc. originated in Toronto over 45 years ago in Toronto, Canada. Second Cup's international expansion started in 2003 and has now expanded to 23 countries globally. Second Cup Global café operators are committed to serving the best fair-trade coffees, premium espresso-based beverages, iced drinks, unique frozen yogurt parfaits, along with signature foods, and the most indulgent treats from all over the world in an inviting ambiance with uncompromising standards of customer service, product quality and freshness.
