Montblanc Opens First Boutique In Iraq

Luxury Maison expands its footprint in the Middle East with new Boutique in Baghdad Montblanc, the leading global Maison for luxury business lifestyle, has opened its first. Boutique in Iraq, bringing its exquisite collection of luxury products to the nation's Baghdad point of sale is located in the city's prestigiBaghdad Mall.

Customers will have the opportunity to explore the world of Montblanc and discover the

Maison's extensive product portfolio of timepieces, writing instruments, leather goods,



Extreme 3.0 collection of sleek, stylish and functional leather pieces designed to meet an urban explorer's every need. For watch enthusiasts, the wide selection of timepieces, including the Montblanc 1858 collection, brings inspiration of the rich watchmaking history of Minerva.

Franck Juhel, President of Montblanc Middle East, India, Africa, Greece & Turkey said:

“Montblanc has a long history as a pioneering luxury brand entering markets ahead of



clients visit our boutiques in other parts of the world, there is increasing demand forto be present here, we look forward to offering the same world class luxury experience in Bagdad.

The new Montblanc boutique is located on the 1st floor of Baghdad Mall, Kindi Street,

Harthiya, Baghdad, Iraq.

Anwar Abdul Lateef , Chairman of Baghdad Mall said:“Our challenges in Iraq over the past

two decades have meant that Iraqi consumers have been limited in their access to



venture into this territory and appreciate that their local partners recognise the potential for this fast growing market and the appetite of the Iraqi luxury consumer. We are proud to host quality of the experience that local shoppers can expect to have in their own country.