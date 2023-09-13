Gcc Outbound Travel Leaders Converge In Dubai And Riyadh For Aviareps Middle East Travel Caravan 2023 ​

AVIAREPS, the global leader and expert in growing and developing outbound tourism, aviation and hospitality demand, with a portfolio of more than 100 airlines and 250 travel and tourism clients worldwide, successfully hosted the fourth edition of the AVIAREPS Middle East Travel Caravan.

Over 130 key travel industry professionals, media and travel influencers attended the Dubai leg of the event which was held on September 12th, 2023 at the Conrad Dubai Hotel. The Riyadh event, set for September 13th 2023, is expected to draw an equally substantial crowd.

The AVIAREPS Middle East Travel Caravan brings together leading international travel brands and destinations under one roof. They converge to engage with key outbound travel agencies and meeting and conferencing professionals from the and Saudi Arabia, fostering one-on-one interactions aimed at creating tailored travel packages, itineraries, and events for 2023/ 2024, designed exclusively for travellers based in the and Saudi Arabia.

The 2023 edition of the AVIAREPS Caravan featured 27 international partners, including The Royal Commission for AlUla, The Investment and Development Agency of Latvia, Malta Tourism Authority, Visit Hungary, Visit California, MauritTourism Promotion Authority, Trnava Regional Tourism Board, Galeria Canalejas, Sunway Hotel & Resorts, AL RIYADH, and a select collection of international hospitality brands, airlines and destination management companies.

Glenn Johnston, Vice President Middle East & Global Public Affairs, AVIAREPS commented:“In the ever-evolving landscape of travel and tourism from the GCC, our commitment to establishing solid connections between our clients and the Gulf's outbound travel organisations and professionals remains paramount. We look ahead with optimism and excitement as we work with our partners and travel trade affiliates to redefine travel and craft journeys that captivate the imaginations of Gulf travellers, while setting new standards for responsible and enriching exploration and experiences.”

Johnston added;“Luxury travel continues to thrive, with travellers from the Gulf countries showing an increasing appetite for bespoke experiences that cater to their discerning tastes. Our foremains on crafting journeys that blend opulence with authenticity, providing travellers with exclusive access to hidden gems, and natural and cultural treasures around the world.”



