Reviewers Warn Sludgedaily Poses Stress Risk

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GovNavigators launched a news aggregation site intended to be an indispensable source of timely news about the business of government. It features hand selected news stories and links to policy documents from across the federal government operations spectrum, including the latest from OMB, GAO, and Capitol Hill, but also a menacing countdown clock to the end of the fiscal year.

Those who viewed the beta site warned about negative consequences of such a timely, wide-ranging resource. Comments ranged from: Who needs all that stress located in one site?

to That countdown clock is no one's friend.

Sludge Daily plays on the term sludge, defined as

"excessive or unjustified frictions, such as paperwork burdens, that cost time or money." And the sludge referred to in this case is developments intended to make government work better.

The site, SludgeDaily, includes not only up-to-date sources of news across the government operations spectrum, but it also boasts timely updates on the operating staof Washington, D.C.'s federal offices, as well as the House and Senate. It also features the most complete inventory of links to federal agencies and government management related news sources.

If you want another place to go to get your blood pressure up, SludgeDaily.com's the place for you. But if, like many of us, you are more inclined to the mindfulness space, we recommend you find Calm or Headspace, instead. More cat videos? Yes! SludgeDaily.com? No, thank you.

About GovNavigators . From developing and implementing marketing and branding strategies to monitoring, analyzing, and shaping public policy, GovNavigators guides clients through the intricacies of the government to help them grow. GovNavigators Founders Adam Hughes and

Robert Shea

also host the popular GovNavigators Show , which runs every Monday at

1:00 p.m.

on the Federal News Network and at 1500 AM radio. Listeners can find the show at federalnewsnetworkor anywhere they listen to podcasts. They also hope you'll enjoy SludgeDaily.com.

