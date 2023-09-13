I Am Not The Moon Lake Camp Killer By Tambi Harwood Showcases An Action-Packed Masterpiece

I Am Not the Moon Lake Camp Killer

Tambi Harwood

The Los Angeles Festival of Books (LATFOB) 2023 held a successful book signing event with author Tambi Harwood

“I Am Not the Moon Lake Camp Killer” by Tambi Harwood was nominated for the 2023 Eric Hoffer Book Award

Author Reputation Press

This 2023 Eric Hoffer Book Award-nominated sci-fi mystery book is about quantum time travel and extraterrestrial beings.

Author Reputation Press

Author Reputation Press

+1 888-821-0229

emailhere

Visiton social media:

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Author Spotlight with Tambi Harwood talks about her book "I Am Not The Moon Lake Camp Killer"