Us Modular Capital Announces The Launch Of Its Consulting Practice

Investing in the Future of Construction
Etai Timna, PresidentModular Consulting Services I look forward to building out our consulting business and providing an integrated solution to our clients” - Etai TimnaCHICAGO, IL, USA, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire/ --Modular Capital, the leading provider of private credit for modular construction, has further enhanced its ability to support clients with the launch ofModular Consulting Services. Etai Timna has been appointed as the President ofModular Consulting Services in addition to his existing role as Chief Revenue Officer for theModular Capital Group.
US Modular Consulting Services will supportModular Capital's clients with best-in-class advisory services and solutions through the entire construction cycle.Modular Consulting Services will leverage a network of industry specialists to provide clients with expertise and resources at every stage of their project development cycle including manufacturer selection, vendor selection, budgeting, and coordinating off-site manufacturing with on-site construction.
Industry veteran Jim Ginas is joining theModular Consulting Services team as a Managing Director. The team is expected to grow further asModular Capital introduces additional clients of its commercial construction financing business to the benefits of best in class consulting and advisory services.
Etai Timna,Modular Capital's Chief Revenue Officer, and President ofModular Consulting Services, brings significant hands-on leadership experience in the traditional and modular construction industries. BeforeModular, Etai held executive roles at prominent modular building firms and has a proven track record of managing and delivering modular construction projects for some of the largest developers and general contractors across the United States and the Caribbean. Etai will lead a team of modular construction subject matter experts to provide clients with best-in-class advisory services and solutions through the entire modular development lifecycle. Etai holds a Master of Architecture from the University of Miami and a Bachelor of Science from Tulane University.
Jim Ginas, has been appointed Managing Director withModular Consulting Services. Jim has over 30 years of modular construction industry experience which includes a deep knowledge of modular manufacturing at scale across a variety of modular build styles and systems. Previously, Jim founded Southeast Modular Manufacturing (SMM), which became the premier modular manufacturer in the Southeastern USA. After Sunbelt Modular Inc. merged with SMM, Jim served as the Chief Sales Officer of the combined business and grew revenue to $200 million. Jim specializes in driving successful modular developments and provides clients with first-hand expertise to realize seamless, timely, and cost-efficient manufacturing and construction management solutions. Jim holds a Bachelor of Science from Bentley College.
"We are assembling a seasoned team of modular construction industry experts atModular Consulting Services who will complement our funding capability and encourage developers to utilize modular technologies which represent the next stage of evolution in the construction industry," said Zeeshan Mirza , CEO ofModular Capital.
"I look forward to building out our consulting business and providing an integrated solution to our clients. Industry expertise reduces project execution risk: an important consideration foras financiers and for our clients who borrow capital to fund their projects,” said Etai Timna.
AboutModular Consulting Services ( ):
US Modular Consulting Services is a Chicago-based construction management consulting firm advising developers and general contractors with volumetric modular construction projects. We provide developers and contractors with expertise and solutions to help get modular projects up and running faster and more efficiently than conventional construction development.Modular Consulting works closely with our affiliatedModular Capital business which specializes in funding modular construction projects and offers developers financial solutions when traditional lenders are unable to assist. AllModular Capital Group businesses are committed to supporting sustainable and affordable construction through modular construction technology which is up to ~2x faster, ~20% cheaper, ~67% more energy efficient, and can generate ~90% less waste than conventional construction.
