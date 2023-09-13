Cool Embrace Delivers A World First In Tackling Menopause Nighttime Hot Flushes

The genesis of Cool Embrace was sparked by Rawlings' desire to assist his wife, who suffered from uncomfortable, sleepless, sweaty nights. His knowledge of specialist textiles stretches back over 50 years, and it's with this knowledge that he developed the world's first cooling intra-blanket. Her relief was so profound at finally having a good and uninterrupted night sleep, that she insisted his invention be shared with the world.

Reviews from many people, including world-weary journalists and menopause therapists, confirm the extraordinary effectiveness of Cool Embrace:



Sally Garozzo therapist specialising in menopause said , "The minute I laid under it, I felt my body temperature drop." Eleanor Mills award winning Journalist and founder of Noon.org.uk “This blanket for hot flushes really works in terms of it not getting wet, remaining cool and also stopping the chills. It is an essential part of anyone's menopause arsenal; I highly recommend it”.

Steve Rawlings the inventor says“Cool Embrace's secret lies within its five-layer composition, each element working in harmony. Unlike other "cooling blankets" that merely feel cool to the touch for a fleeting moment, Cool Embrace actively maintains a comfortable sleep temperature throughout the night and can be used with your duvet.”

Cool Embrace is a pioneer redefining sleep comfort. They are a new, family run company based in Shropshire in the U.K. Their innovative British made cooling intra-blanket is the result of one man wanting to help his wife through the turmoil, stresses, and strains of years of interrupted nights in order to deliver uninterrupted restful sleep. With a commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction. Cool Embrace is set to revolutionise peoples sleep experience.

