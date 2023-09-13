The Royal Navy's First Serving Mother Publishes A Book On Leadership

Airey spent 23 years in the Royal Navy and saw all kinds of leadership, good and bad. Observing these leaders and the outcomes they achieved gave her huge insight into what works.

Highly effective leaders express who they are through their thoughts, words and actions. They are inwardly directed and outwardly aware, realistic and astute. They consistently align who they are with how they lead, no matter what is happening around them. In this way, they embody the self-mastery necessary to inspire and lead others well in all situations.

Sally-Anne Airey explains why she wrote the book :“I decided to write Mindful Command because many of the leaders whose lives the framework has changed have urged me to. It's the basis of Evolving Leadership, my 9-month leadership programme, and now that it's been tried, tested, and refined many times over, I'm finally ready to share it with the world. I've made the book as practical and concise as I can, for busy people who want to be better leaders - or who simply want to improve their own personal presence and impact.”

Airey's Mindful Command leadership framework has four foundations which she calls Balanced Awareness, Clear Purpose, Fearless Compassion and Inner Stability. Mastering all four of them helps leaders cultivate the capacity to show up, whatever the circumstance, as their clear, calm, centred self, confident of doing the right thing.

Brian Garish, President, Mars Veterinary Health International, says: “The best leaders do not leave their humanity at the office door and Sally-Anne understands this better than most people I know.”

After her successful career in the Royal Navy, Sally-Anne Airey founded Skilful Leaders, where she coaches leaders and their teams to become who they really want to be, to do the work they really want to do.

