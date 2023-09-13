Notts Sport Introduces Game-Changing Shockwave Lineup

The ShockWave Collection represents a groundbreaking advancement in sports system technology, offering exceptional & unrivalled performance characteristics coupled with environmental & sustainable betterment. The Collection offers benefits across varisporting disciplines, focusing on enhancing player experience and optimising playing conditions.

Following its inception in 2014, ShockWave has been successfully installed at over 26 projects, increasing in number each year. One notable example is the recent installation of the FIFA & World Rugby compliant 3G pitch at Preston School in Yeovil. This installation utilised Tarkett's' PureGrain as the surface infill, representing a significant stride towards a more environmentally conscifuture, as it avoids the use of the recently scrutinised rubber crumb infill which falls within an EU wide ban on intentionally added microplastics.

The Notts Sport R&D Department has continued to make advancements since 2014, continually meeting the requirements of an ever increasing request from customers across all sectors wanting the most sustainable design solutions available for their Sports Pitch project.

As a result, Notts Sport is now delighted to be unveiling an expanded range of ShockWave products.

Introducing ShockWave Onyx: Now, with a minimum 35% recycled content, this groundbreaking tile sets the standard for sustainability in artificial sports systems. It leads the shock pad market by incorporating recycled materials while retaining its 100% recyclable nature across the collection.

ShockWave Hockey X: In collaboration with England and Great Britain Hockey star Sam Ward has given rise to ShockWave Hockey X Sam Ward. Specifically, developed and designed for hockey, this denser and stronger tile offers GEN2 and Hockey Pperformance while retaining the core benefits of ShockWave technology.

Meet ShockWave Platinum: The 2021 innovation is 15mm slimmer than its predecessor, resulting in a sleek 40mm profile. It maintains unparalleled critical fall height results of up to 2.50m. Furthermore, its exceptional UV stability renders it an excellent choice for projects in warmer climates.

"We are thrilled to introduce the ShockWave Collection which highlights the ongoing success of Shockwave in the sports pitch sector and bringing new technology and sustainable design solutions for a wider range of customers," said Duncan Bennett, Managing Director at Notts Sport. "Our team has dedicated extensive research and development to create this shockpad that addresses the evolving needs of athletes, facility managers, and schools. ShockWave embodies our commitment to innovation, safety, and performance excellence."

To find out more about the ShockWave Collection join Notts Sports free webinar on the 25th September at 1200. Sign up using the following link: