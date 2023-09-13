Uncovering The Hgv Industry's Potential With The Lgv Training Company

The investigation uncovers a notable surge in practical HGV assessments carried out in the first quarter of 2022, demonstrating a 43% increase in comparison to the same period in 2019. March 2022 witnessed an extraordinary accomplishment with a groundbreaking 10,481 assessments undertaken, resulting in an impressive 60% pass rate.

Alongside these promising figures, HGV driver salaries have also experienced a substantial rise. Advertised wages for drivers qualified to operate the heaviest vehicles climbed by an average of 25% in Q1 2022 compared to the previyear. This increase in earnings aims to attract fresh drivers and retain existing personnel, showcasing the industry's dedication to expansion and professionalism.

Tom Mcghie, Managing Director of The LGV Training Company , expressed his enthusiasm, stating,“The HGV driving profession provides an outstanding opportunity for individuals seeking a fulfilling and prospercareer. With the industry experiencing steady growth and increased demand for qualified drivers, now is the perfect time to enter this dynamic field. HGV driving offers job security, competitive wages, and a diverse range of opportunities to contribute meaningfully to the economy.”

In spite of the current lack of drivers, the field is showing a promising direction, rendering it an appealing choice for individuals contemplating a shift in their profession or seeking new employment opportunities. The LGV Training Company strongly urges people to delve into HGV training, which provides stability, competitive wages, and the opportunity to contribute to vital industries like food distribution, fuel conveyance, and healthcare logistics.

About The LGV Training Company : The LGV Training Company, an esteemed provider in the United Kingdom, presents exemplary HGV training education and employment assistance. Boasting a widespread network of 90+ training centres across the nation, this company delivers tailored one-on-one guidance, encompassing medical examinations, theoretical instruction, and practical training. By facilitating candidates in acquiring their HGV licenses and attaining their desired driving positions, they ensure a seamless journey towards success.