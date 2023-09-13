Ecommerce Seo For Brands-How To Optimize Product Pages?

In such a competitive climate, it becomes hard to differentiate yourself and get a slice of this market share. We're going to look at product page optimization from an ecommerce SEO perspective to improve the traffic and sales or conversions of your website.

It's very likely that your product pages are also your landing pages. When you run ad campaigns or talk about a product on social media, for example, you put out a link to your product pages and not your homepage. Incidentally, it's very important to optimize these product pages for sales.

The tips and strategies that we're going to mention will work for all types of ecommerce stores ranging from custom-coded ones to CMS-based ones (WordPress, Shopify, Wix, etc.). That being said, some platforms offer more customization than others (for example, changing the look of your WordPress ecommerce store is more flexible and convenient with the help of code compared to a Shopify store). So, keep in mind that your mileage will vary depending on the platform you're using.

Assuming you already know what your audience is searching for and have a value proposition (how do you solve their problem or why should they choose you over X, for example), it's time to invest some time and effort in finding long-tails and detailed queries that searchers have.

Long tails are more descriptive keywords. Just trying to cover generic keywords on your product pages isn't going to cut it. Incorporate these long tails and also add FAQs to answer detailed queries or provide additional details.

Your page titles, meta titles, meta descriptions, page content (text), and following sections should all use keywords and long-tails naturally and smartly. Here are some more tips to keep in mind:



Keep your product descriptions unique and concise.

Create additional sections like tabbed columns or accordions to provide more textual information about your product or its use.

Ensure that there are at least 250 unique words per product page. Don't go with generic descriptions or supplier/manufacturer descriptions.

Ask any Chicago SEO company and you'll find that they put a lot of emphasis on pictures when it comes to ecommerce stores. And they're not wrong to do so. We're living in an age where people want to show what they're eating more than actually eating it. Even if your product is superior, a competitor brand with better images that look more appealing will often bag more orders than you.

If you have any banners or icons on your product pages, then also make sure that they are well-optimized for speed and look modern and minimal. Nothing should go off-brand and your color scheme across pictures and icons should be consistent.

Flat shots from all angles on a white background are important but they shouldn't be the only pictures you have. Your product gallery or some banners in the following sections should ideally also include things like flatlays, mood shots, model images, or products with props and good lighting. There are many styles of photography and editing that you can use for a chic and modern look.

It's best to see some competitors that are doing well on Instagram and copy their style.

Also, convert images into WebP or AVIF format before you upload them. These are next-gen image formats and usually have a lower size than JPG, PNG, or other types of images for pretty much the same quality. As a general rule of thumb, you want your images to be preferably lower than 100 KB.

If converting into next-gen formats isn't helping you much, you should check the dimensions of the image that you converted. It's not rare for high-quality photos from a DSLR to be exceptionally large, like 6000 x 4000px. Generally, for the web, a good image should be 1200px to 1500px wide.

For banners, you can go for a bigger size (both, in terms of the KB and the dimensions).

