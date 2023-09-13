(MENAFN- Baystreet.ca)
Stocks in Play
9/13/2023 - 11:06 AM EST - Dollarama Inc. : Reported its financial results for the second quarter ended July 30, 2023. Sales increased by 19.6% to $1,455.9 million. Comparable store sales increased by 15.5% over and above a 13.2% growth the previyear. EBITDA increased by 23.8% to $457.2 million, or 31.4% of sales, compared to 30.4% of sales. Operating income increased by 27.6% to $366.8 million, or 25.2% of sales, compared to 23.6% of sales. Dilutedearnings per common share increased by 30.3% to $0.86 from $0.66. Dollarama Inc. shares T.DOL are trading up $3.59 at $92.95.
MENAFN13092023000212011056ID1107063103
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.