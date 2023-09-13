Stocks In Play

9/13/2023 - 11:06 AM EST - Dollarama Inc. : Reported its financial results for the second quarter ended July 30, 2023. Sales increased by 19.6% to $1,455.9 million. Comparable store sales increased by 15.5% over and above a 13.2% growth the previyear. EBITDA increased by 23.8% to $457.2 million, or 31.4% of sales, compared to 30.4% of sales. Operating income increased by 27.6% to $366.8 million, or 25.2% of sales, compared to 23.6% of sales. Dilutedearnings per common share increased by 30.3% to $0.86 from $0.66. Dollarama Inc. shares T.DOL are trading up $3.59 at $92.95.

