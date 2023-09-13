Duke Energy Pledges $200K To S. Carolina Seniors

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) shares gained ground Wednesday, as the company launches a campaign to promote grant opportunities totaling $200,000 to South Carolina organizations that help seniors make needed home repairs and improvements.

Duke Energy's Senior Home Repair Program offers qualifying nonprofits the opportunity to apply for grants of up to $25,000 geared toward critical health and safety home improvements that enable senior citizens to continue to enjoy life in their current homes.

The grant application process is open through the end of October.

"South Carolina's senior population should never have to decide between basic necessities and living out their lives in safety in their own home," said company official Mike Callahan,"A simple home repair or safety improvement can be the big difference."

Grant opportunities may cover needs for an individual home or multiple homes, reflecting the needs and mission of the applying nonprofit. Home improvement efforts must be for homes located in Duke Energy's South Carolina service territory.

Grant uses can include installing safety handrails in bathrooms, replacing rotting floors, installing handicap ramps and repairing unsafe steps. Grant funding cannot be used for weatherization, energy efficiency upgrades, or solar products and equipment.

This program amplifies the company's expanded foon affordability that also includes a volunteerism component. Duke Energy employees are volunteering more than 1,300 hours to support these efforts, working on projects such as one occurring today in Spartanburg with the nonprofit Rebuilding Together.

DUK shares took on 58 cents to $92.68.

