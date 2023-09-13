(MENAFN- Baystreet.ca)
American Tumbles on Earnings Guidance
American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) fell Wednesday, after lowering its third-quarter earnings guidance, citing higher fuel prices and costs from a new labor agreement, according to a filing. The airline now expects per-share earnings in the range of 20 cents to 30 cents, lower than prior guidance of 85 cents to 95 cents.
American has a 52-week low of $11.65 and a 52-week high of $19.08. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 3.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.56. The stock's 50-day moving average is $16.11 and its 200-day moving average is $15.27.
American Airlines last issued its earnings results on July 20. The airline reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consenestimates of $1.59 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. The airline had amargin of 4.98% and a negative return on equity of 45.44%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post $3.09 earnings per share for the current year.
AAL shares lost altitude 64 cents, or 4.5%, to $13.47.
