(MENAFN- Baystreet.ca) Stocks Little Changed on Inflation News
Advertisment
Stocks were little changed Wednesday as traders absorbed a hotter-than-expected August core inflation print.
The Dow Jones Industrials lost 27.01 points to kick off the midweek session at 34,618.98.
The S&P 500 index dipped 3.76 points to 4,458.14.
The NASDAQ index handed over 16.41 points to 13,757.20.
August consumer price index rose 0.6% for the month, and was up 3.7% from a year ago. Economists surveyed by Dow Jones were looking for respective increases of 0.6% and 3.6%.
However, core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy, increased 0.3% and 4.3% respectively, against estimates for 0.2% and 4.3%. Federal Reserve officials fomore on the core number as it provides a better indication of where inflation is heading over the long term.
Moderna shares rose more than 3% in early trading after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended updated Covid vaccine shots for all Americans ages 6 months and older.
Shares of Ford rose 1.5% premarket after UBS analyst Joseph Spak initiated research coverage with a buy rating and a $15 price target implying 21% upside.
Prices for the 10-year Treasury skidded, raising yields to 4.28% from Tuesday's 4.27%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.
Oil prices slid four cents to $88.80 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices faded $1.10 to $1,934.00 U.S. an ounce.
MENAFN13092023000212011056ID1107063091
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.