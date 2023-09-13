Three Indian Security Officers Killed In Gunfight In Kashmir

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Sep 13 (KUNA) -- An Indian army colonel, a major of a unit and a deputy superintendent of Jammu and Kashmir Police were killed in a gunfight with militants in Kokorenag area of Anantnag district.
Colonel Manpreet Singh, Major Ashish Dhonack, and Deputy Superintendent Humayun Bhat were critically injured in the gunfight and they succumbed to their injuries during the treatment, the Press Trust of India said on Wednesday, citing security authorities.
The security officials had launched the operation on Tuesday evening in Garol area and resumed today morning after specific information.
Indian Army had announced earlier today that two militants and a soldier were killed in an encounter with the security forces in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir.
New Delhi accuses Islamabad of supporting and funding the armed groups in Kashmir, claims which Islamabad denies. (end)
atk.gb
MENAFN13092023000071011013ID1107063085
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.