Explosive Ordnance Detonates In Man's Hands In Kherson Region

This was reported by the press service of the Kherson Regional Military Administration on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"A 34-year-old man found an unknown object in a forest belt near Beryslav. When he picked it up, the munition detonated," the statement said.

It is noted that the man with numerinjuries, including a traumatic amputation of the left hand, is in the hospital. Doctors are providing him with the necessary assistance.

The regional administration once again emphasizes that the lands of the Kherson region are mined, so you should not pick up unfamiliar objects, do not visit forest belts, fields and coastal areas.

As reported, a 59-year-old resident of Kherson died from the explosion of a munition when he tried to disassemble it himself.