Explosive Ordnance Detonates In Man's Hands In Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In a forest belt near Beryslav, in the Kherson region, a man was injured by a Russian unexploded ordnance, which detonated in his hands.
This was reported by the press service of the Kherson Regional Military Administration on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.
"A 34-year-old man found an unknown object in a forest belt near Beryslav. When he picked it up, the munition detonated," the statement said.
It is noted that the man with numerinjuries, including a traumatic amputation of the left hand, is in the hospital. Doctors are providing him with the necessary assistance.
Read also: Four civilians injured as Russians shell Kherson region
The regional administration once again emphasizes that the lands of the Kherson region are mined, so you should not pick up unfamiliar objects, do not visit forest belts, fields and coastal areas.
As reported, a 59-year-old resident of Kherson died from the explosion of a munition when he tried to disassemble it himself.
MENAFN13092023000193011044ID1107062964
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.