Ukraine Interested In Cambodia's Experience In Humanitarian Demining

Yuliia Svyrydenko, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy of Ukraine, said this during a video conference with Heng Ratana, Director General of the Cambodian Mine Action Centre, Ukrinform reports with reference to the ministry's press service .

"Cambodia's experience in the field of humanitarian demining is extremely useful for us, we will study it. Ukraine is interested in continuing and expanding the training programs for our sappers, as well as in cooperation in the humanitarian demining sector in other areas, including the exchange of experience regarding the organization of the process, prioritization of works, involvement of donors, mine action operators," said Svyrydenko.

According to her, about 3,000 sappers from governmental and non-governmental organizations now conduct inspections and demining, with more than 20 vehicles involved. Given the scale of the task of cleaning up the Ukrainian land - about 174,000 square kilometers are considered potentially contaminated - these capacities are insufficient.

Yulia Svyrydenko also briefed the Director General of the Cambodian Mine Action Centre about the development of Ukraine's Mine Action Strategy and invited experts from Cambodia to participate in the work of the groups developing the strategy, in particular to give a professional assessment of the document.

As reported, Ukraine is now the most mined country, it will take decades to completely demine it. According to the Slovak think-tank, about 30 percent of Ukraine's territory requires clearance from explosives. The World Bank estimates that demining Ukraine, which costs between $2 and $8 per square meter, will cost $37.4 billion.