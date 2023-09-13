Volunteer Injured As Russians Drop Explosives From Drone In Kherson Region

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"In the afternoon, Russians attacked the settlement, dropping explosives from a drone. The victims are a 54-year-old volunteer and a 68-year-old local resident," Prokudin wrote.

He noted that both injured were taken to the hospital.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian troops shelled Kherson region 85 times in the past day, injuring four civilians.