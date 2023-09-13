Volunteer Injured As Russians Drop Explosives From Drone In Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army dropped explosives from a drone on the village of Zmiivka, Kherson region, injuring a volunteer and a local resident.
Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.
"In the afternoon, Russians attacked the settlement, dropping explosives from a drone. The victims are a 54-year-old volunteer and a 68-year-old local resident," Prokudin wrote. Read also: Kharkiv region subjected to over 20 Russian strikes in past da
He noted that both injured were taken to the hospital.
As reported by Ukrinform, Russian troops shelled Kherson region 85 times in the past day, injuring four civilians.
