Russia's Attacks On Ukrainian Ports Damaged 105 Infrastructure Facilities

Oleksandr Kubrakov, Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration - Minister for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine, said this in a post on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

"Since July 18, 105 port infrastructure facilities have been damaged or partially destroyed in Russia's attacks on the ports of Ukraine," the report says.

In particular, administrative buildings, grain warehouses, edible oil storage tanks and motor vehicles were damaged in an enemy drone attack on the ports of Reni and Izmail in Odregion on the night of September 13.

Kubrakov also noted that the attacks on the ports of the Danube cluster and the blocking of seaports led to a reduction in grain exports to the countries of Asia, Africa and Europe by almost 3 million tonnes per month.

"Despite the aggressor's efforts to reduce the export potential, the ports continue to operate," the Deputy Prime Minister emphasized.

Currently, the ports of the Danube cluster remain the only waterway for Ukrainian agricultural exports and need to be protected by powerful air defense systems.

As reported, on the night of September 13, the south of Odregion was attacked by several groups of combat drones launched by the Russian military from the Black Sea region. Сivil infrastructure facilities were damaged. Seven civilians were injured, two of them are in sericondition.

Photo: Oleksandr Kubrakov, Facebook