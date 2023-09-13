Russian Troops Again Form Striking Fist At Kupiansk Direction - Syniehubov

Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, said this on the air of the 'United News' telethon, Ukrinform reported.

"The situation in the Kupiansk direction remains difficult. The enemy is forming a certain striking fist there to intensify the next assault. However, this activity has been ongoing for several months now. After they suffer losses of manpower, equipment and weapons from our military, they are forced to withdraw for recuperation," said Syniehubov.

He noted that the shelling of civilian infrastructure in the region does not stop: Russians are hitting residential buildings and agricultural enterprises.

Evacuations from the most dangercommunities in Kupiansk district due to Russian shelling continue. According to the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, 2,339 people have already been evacuated, including 350 children. Another 1,438 people, including 164 children, left on their own.

As reported, in the Kupiansk-Lyman direction, Russian troops are shelling the positions of Ukrainian defenders more than 500 times a day, but this does not help the enemy change the situation in their favor.