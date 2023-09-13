Defense Forces Destroy Another Russian Tunets Boat In Black Sea

The Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a post on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

"In the northwestern part of the Black Sea, the Defense Forces of the South destroyed another enemy boat of the KS-701 Tunets type," the report says.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated about 270,350 Russian invaders in Ukraine from February 24, 2022 to September 13, 2023, including 590 invaders on September 12. As of September 13, the Ukrainian defenders also destroyed 4,584 enemy tanks (+16 in the past day), 8,792 armored combat vehicles (+14), 5,902 artillery systems (+30), 766 multiple launch rocket systems (+2), 517 air defense systems (+2), 315 aircraft, 316 helicopters, 4,650 unmanned aerial vehicles (+5), 1,455 cruise missiles, 19 warships/cutters, 8,444 motor vehicles (+31), and 884 special equipment units (+3).

Photo is illustrative