Uk Urges North Korea To Cease Arms Talks With Russia

That's according to Sky News , Ukrinform reports.

A Number 10 spokesperson said: "We urge the DPRK to cease its arms negotiations with Russia and to abide by public commitments Pyongyang has made not to sell arms to Russia.

"This visit serves to highlight Russia's isolation on the global stage, and as the world unites against Putin's illegal invasion of Ukraine he has been forced to turn to regimes such as North Korea."

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un are holding talks at the Vostochny Cosmodrome in the Amur region of the Russian Federation.

Earlier, The New York Times, citing sources, wrote that Putin seeks to get artillery rounds and anti-tank missiles from North Korea, while Kim Jong-un wants Russia to provide his country with advanced technology for satellites and nuclear submarines. In addition, the DPRK leader is looking for food aid for his nation.

The White House said the Russian and North Korean dictators recently exchanged letters, and Russian Defense Minister Shoigu's visit to Pyongyang in July included discussions of the arms deal.