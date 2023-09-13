Harvester Blows Up On Landmine In Kharkiv Region

This was reported by the press office of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, Ukrinform saw.

"The incident occurred today during field work near the village of Blahodatne in the Izium district. The harvester blew upon a Russian anti-tank mine. According to tentative reports, the driver sustained minor injuries," the press service noted.

The agency warned of a high mine danger in the de-occupied territories, and urged citizens not to drive along uninspected dirt roads.

"Do not touch any suspicior unfamiliar objects. If you find them, immediately report the find by calling 101 or 102 emergency services," says the State Emergency Service.

As reported, on September 10 in the village of Andriivka, in Kharkiv region, during the harvesting work, a combine was also blown up by a Russian mine.