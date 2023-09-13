Ukraine's Newly Appointed Defense Chief Has First Phone Call With Canadian Counterpart

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Canadian National Defense Minister Bill Blair discussed further Canadian support to Ukraine with the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Rustem Umerov.
Blair himself wrote about the call on the X social network, Ukrinform reports.
"Today, I spoke with Ukraine's Defence Minister Rustem Umerov about how Canada can continue to support Ukraine's sovereignty," Blair said. Read also: Umerov , Austin hold first phone cal
He added that Canada "has committed over $1.8 billion in military aid to Ukraine – and we will continue to stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes."
The total volume of variassistance provided by Canada to Ukraine after the Russian invasion exceeds $8 billion. In addition, the country has accepted more than 170,000 Ukrainian refugees and is actively training Ukrainian defenders on the territory of Poland, Great Britain, and Latvia.
