Ukraine's Newly Appointed Defense Chief Has First Phone Call With Canadian Counterpart

Blair himself wrote about the call on the X social network, Ukrinform reports.

"Today, I spoke with Ukraine's Defence Minister Rustem Umerov about how Canada can continue to support Ukraine's sovereignty," Blair said.

He added that Canada "has committed over $1.8 billion in military aid to Ukraine – and we will continue to stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes."

The total volume of variassistance provided by Canada to Ukraine after the Russian invasion exceeds $8 billion. In addition, the country has accepted more than 170,000 Ukrainian refugees and is actively training Ukrainian defenders on the territory of Poland, Great Britain, and Latvia.