Ukraine Interested In Further Strengthening Inter-Parliamentary Dialogue With Spain

That's according to the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, Ruslan Stefanchuk, who wrote about this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"I had a video conference call with the Chair of the Spanish Congress of Deputies, Francesca Armengol Socias, and congratulated her on being elected to the post. I thanked Spain for its firm and consistent support to Ukraine since the first days of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation. I emphasized that the Ukrainian Parliament is interested in the further development and strengthening of the inter-parliamentary dialogue with Spain," wrote the chairman of the Verkhovna Rada.

In addition, Stefanchuk thanked his counterpart for Spain's military assistance that strengthens the defense capabilities of the Security and Defense Forces of Ukraine.

"I emphasized our needs, first of all air defense systems. I raised another important topic – the Peace Formula of President Volodymyr Zelensky. I emphasized that this is the only realistic and comprehensive plan to restore Ukraine's territorial integrity. I expect and count on Spain to become a co-leader in the implementation of one from the points of the Formula, in particular, Food safety,” noted the chairman of the Verkhovna Rada.

He also thanked Spain for supporting Ukraine's European integration path. In addition, the parties discussed Ukraine's future membership in NATO.

"Finally, I called on the Spanish Congress of Deputies to recognize the Holodomor of 1932-1933 as a genocide of the Ukrainian people. The decision is important for the restoration of historical justice regarding one of the largest crimes in history," Stefanchuk added.

As reported, the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Ruslan Stefanchuk, thanked the speakers of parliaments of the Group of Seven countries and the European Parliament for their unquestionable support for Ukraine.