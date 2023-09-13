Ukraine To Use Recaptured Offshore Rigs To Strengthen Control Over Black Sea - Intel

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The so-called Boyko rigs will be used by Ukraine's Defense Forces to strengthen control in the Black Sea and prepare further operations targeting Crimea.
That's according to Andriy Yusov, a spokesman for the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine's Defense Ministry, who spoke on the air of the national telethon, Ukrinform reports.
"We will not comment on the details of these rigs' operation but now we can look at Snake Island, which is under Ukrainian control. Our security and defense forces regularly we receive from there new photo and video materials, recording the actions of the Ukrainian forces, which is aimed at strengthening the protection of our sovereignty. Actually, the Boyko rigs will also be used by our security and defense forces. After the destruction of the Moskva cruiser, after the liberation of Snake Island, this is another step toward regaining control over the Black Sea waters, as well as preparations for further actions, in particular, targeting Crimea," Yusov said. Read also: By regaining control of Boyko rigs off Crimea coast, Ukraine hampers Russia's intelligence gathering
He also noted that the enemy may attempt to snatch back the rigs, for which the Ukrainian defenders are preparing.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, on September 11, units of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense completed a special operation, as a result of which Ukraine regained control of the so-called Boyko rigs - oil and gas drilling platforms off the coast of occupied Crimea in the Black Sea.
